Sreejesh, Pathak deny Belgium, India win first leg 2-1





Mandeep Singh (centre) scored the first goal for India against Belgium in the FIH Pro Hockey League in Bhubaneswar. HI



The Indian men’s hockey team’s sensational run of form continued as they stunned world champions Belgium 2-1 to seal their third win on the trot in the FIH Pro League.





After defeating world No. 3 Netherlands in their opening two matches of the FIH Pro League, India beat world No. 1 Belgium in a thrilling match at the Kalinga Stadium to continue their unbeaten run.



Mandeep strikes



Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the 2nd minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for European champions Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful dragflick from a penalty corner.



Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world No. 4 India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the same venue where the home side beat the Dutch twice.



With this sensational victory, India consolidated their ranking from No. 5 to No. 4 for the first time since the world ranking system was introduced in 2003. The two sides meet again tomorrow at the same venue.



After getting off to a rollicking start in their maiden FIH Hockey Pro League with a 5-2 and 3-1 shootout (3-3 in regulation time) wins against the Netherlands, India did well to halt Belgium’s winning streak in the ongoing FIH Pro League.



Coming into the match with identical 4-2 wins against Australia and 6-2 and 3-1 triumphs against against New Zealand, Belgium struggled to convert their chances against India. Despite dominating with ball-possession, making as many as 38 circle entries, taking 24 shots on the goal and 12 penalty corners, the Belgian unit could not muster much success inside the circle.



The Belgians were denied thanks to a standout performance by Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak who lived up to the billing, backing India’s defence by knocking off pretty much every opportunity created by the visiting team’s strikers.



Pathak Player of Match



Pathak, who was named Player of the Match, said: “We started well and worked very hard. We are very proud of our defence of the penalty corners.”



Belgium skipper Thomas Briels rued his team’s missed chances. “It was a tough match and playing India at home is never easy. We could not convert our chances. There have been many times when penalty corners have saved us, but today, the Indian goalkeepers were outstanding and hopefully we can seek revenge tomorrow,” he said.



Belgium are still on top with 11 points from five games. The victory was India’s 50th win against Belgium, who are still on top of the league standings with 11 points from five games.



Result



India 2: Mandeep Singh (2nd), Ramandeep Singh (47th)

Belgium 1: Gauthier Boccard (33rd)



The Tribune