Man of the match Krishan Pathak. Photo Courtesy: Shamim Qureshy



Not many times does one hear Indian goalies decide the outcome of a match in regulation play time as was seen today at Bhubaneswar. Its almost a new dawn for Indian men's hockey in the Olympic Year. Established goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and rookie Krishan Pathak played in equal measure to ward off a dozen penalty corners besides innumerable Belgium attacks, to give stuttering Indian attack a winning label. The duo's show undid all the fitting aspiration and matching hardwork of the reigning World Cup Champions.





Mandeeep Singh struck within two minutes and then in the 46th minute Ramandeep Singh added another for the heart-warming 2-1 victory over World Cup Champion visitors.



Manpreet Singh gave India an early lead in the 90th second of the encounter against Belgium at half-empty Kalinga stadium only to see it cancelled out three minutes after play resumed after lemon break.



Gauthier Boccard struck through a penalty corner. Early in the fourth quarter, Ramandeep Singh deflected the ball in the penalty corner sequence after it hit the first charger and bounced (2-1).



The 46th minute goals was countered by a penalty corner by the fighting Belgium. The drag was hit on the defenders let leading to another penalty corner, which was ably deflected by Indian charger. Belgium wanted another penalty corner but the umpire was not moved.



Earlier, Belgium were unstoppable in the first quarter after early conceding goal, but it was Krishan Pathank in goal who came out with numerous athletic stops that kept the scoreboard unmoved.



His illustrious senior in the cage Sreejesh came up with his his best in the second quarter to see it off for a calm 1-0 half time score.



Belgium did strike after the break, when Sreejesh was in goal and the penalty corner indirect saw the ball hitting the roof top.



Within seconds India got a penalty corner. Stopper Manpreet, depite not stopping properly managed to scoop for the goal in, which was contested by the visitors. The third umpire found the ball hitting Manpreet's leg before his shot and thus gave free hit in favour of Belgium. The Indian joy was short-lived before it was revived through the goal by Ramandeep Singh.



Unlike previous three quarters in which Belgium had its upper hand, It was even in the fourth quarter. India cam very close to scoring when Gurjant split the defence to enter the circle and send whiplash of a backhander towards goal, but despite diving Ramandeep Singh just missed out. Its a close shave for the visitors.



Belgium waged a grim battle and was on target many times. A perfect close range shot from vetern Jon-John Doeman was well tackled by Sreejesh. However, Belgium got a penalty corner which was again made null and void by the crowded Indian defence.



India took on Belgium today at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in their third match of the 2nd FIH Pro-league. Earlier, India engaged The Netherlands in the double-header on the same turf.



This is Belgium's fifth match in the ongoing 2nd FIH Pro-league, all home away games. The reigning Olympic Silver Medalist and World Cup holders, are also World No.1 team under the revised world ranking system that came in to force very recently.



Further, Belgium are currently at the top of the league table with eleven points. They have won all of their four matches, defeating Australia and New Zealand (two matches each), away from home.



India with 8 points is behind them.



