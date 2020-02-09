By Nancy Gillen





©FIH



India edged past world champions Belgium in a shock victory in the men's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.





The Indian side recorded a narrow 2-1 victory at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the venue where Belgium had lifted the World Cup in 2018.



Mandeep Singh gave India the lead after just 90 seconds, before Gauthier Boccard finally pulled Belgium level in the third quarter.



Despite the setback, Ramandeep Singh scored the winner for the hosts as soon as the fourth quarter started, with Belgium unable to respond.



"We started well and worked very hard," said India's goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who was named player of the match.



"We are very proud of our defence of our penalty corners."



Spain also edged past Argentina 4-3 at Cenard in Buenos Aires in the men's competition.



Two goals from Maico Casella and one from Jose Tolini were not enough to give Argentina the victory, with Pau Quemada scoring twice for Spain.



Alvaro Iglesias and Vincenc Ruiz also got on the scoresheet.



In the women's contest at the same venue, Argentina secured a more comfortable 6-2 win against the United States.



Julieta Jankunas, Delfina Merino, Agustina Gorzelany, Rosario Luchetti, Rocio Sanchez and Carla Rebecchi all contributed to the Argentinian victory.



Ashley Hoffman and Taylor West scored the consolatory goals for the US.



Britain then managed their first win of the Pro League season, with the Olympic champions defeating New Zealand 3-0.



Goals came from Tessa Howard, Charlotte Watson and Shona McCallin.



Inside the Games