



The FIH Hockey Pro League continues with matches just hours apart but actually being played on different days. On Saturday 8th February, Argentina host USA women and Spain men before the attention switches to New Zealand, where the Black Sticks national teams face Great Britain on Sunday 9th February.





Saturday 8th February 2020



Buenos Aires (ARG) – Women: Argentina 6, USA 1 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Carla Rebecchi (ARG)

In Buenos Aires, Argentina defeated USA for the second time in two days, powering to a 6-1 win against their Pan American rivals to take a maximum six points from their first matches of the 2020 season. Las Leonas, 6-2 winners against the Americans on Friday (7 February), established a 3-0 lead in the opening quarter thanks to goals from Agustina Gorzelany, Delfina Merino and Carla Rebecchi, before USA’s Taylor West reduced the deficit two minutes ahead of half time. However, a Noel Barrionuevo double and second for Merino put the result beyond all doubt.



"We are very happy about these two wins”, said Argentina’s Carla Rebecchi, who was named Player of the Match. “I think now we are thinking about our next match, which is against Holland next week. I think it is going to be a very tough match and it is always a special match that we like to play. I think we have to train very hard this week for that, as it is going to be a very nice weekend."



USA captain Ashley Hoffman said: “I think that we need to be more fit. I think we need to focus on our basic skills, passing to a red shirt out there, and giving the ball where our team-mates want it. I think that will improve the connection."

Buenos Aires (ARG) – Men: Argentina 5, Spain 2 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Lucas Martinez (ARG)

Argentina men were also winners on Saturday, with the reigning Olympic champions defeating Spain 5-1 to avenge Friday’s loss against the Red Sticks. Martin Ferreiro’s blistering open play strike for Argentina was cancelled out by a trademark penalty corner drag-flick from Pau Quemada, leaving the teams level at half time. However, a three-goal burst from Lucas Vila, Jose Tolini and Lucas Martinez established a 4-1 advantage in the third quarter before Martinez claimed his second and Argentina’s fifth early in the fourth period.



"The difference [between today and yesterday] was that today we were in good form, we played really good during the game, so we are happy to get the three points today”, said Player of the Match Lucas Martinez. “The next step for us will be next week against the Netherlands, which of course will be a really tough game, as is usual in the international games. We should get better on the defence and some structure in attack and penalty corners to try to beat the Netherlands."Pau Quemada (ESP) said: "We need to keep on improving. We knew that the second game would be tough, mostly because of the effort we made yesterday, but they were marvellous so we need to keep on going."



Sunday 9th February 2020



Auckland (NZL) - Men: New Zealand 0, Great Britain 3 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Adam Dixon (GBR)

Report to follow...

Auckland (NZL) - Women: New Zealand 2, Great Britain 2 - 4-5 After Shoot-Out (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Georgia Barnett (NZL)

Report to follow ...

The final match of this weekend’s FIH Hockey Pro League programme sees India men and reigning World and European champions Belgium taking to the turf at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, with Belgium looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of the hosts on Saturday.



Bhubaneswar (IND) – Men: India v Belgium (Match 2 of 2)

Time: 2030 (GMT/UTC -3)

