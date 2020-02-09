Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

GB men beat New Zealand as women win bonus point in draw

Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 30
View Comments


Adam Dixon - All three of Great Britain's men's goals came from penalty corners

Adam Dixon scored twice as Great Britain's men beat New Zealand 3-0 in the FIH Pro League with the women's teams playing out a 2-2 draw.



Dixon's strikes sandwiched a goal by Liam Ansell as the men earned their first victory of the campaign.

Anna Toman equalised for GB women after New Zealand had taken a first-half lead, with Grace Balsdon adding a second before the hosts scored late on.

But GB won the shootout 5-4 to earn a bonus point in Auckland.

"I'm really proud of the girls, a bit disappointed at the end but really proud of the girls who took the shuffles," captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BT Sport.

"We have made a really big step up the last month."

Nine teams play in each competition, which serves as a qualifier for the World Cup and Olympic Games. GB women are fifth in their standings, while the men are sixth.

Both teams next play the Netherlands in a double-header in Utrecht on 28-29 April.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.