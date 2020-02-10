



Hockey Australia is delighted to announce over $100,000 has been raised for bushfire relief following the recent FIH Pro League matches in Sydney plus various other fundraisers by hockey clubs, teams, and current and former players.





“This is a fantastic result towards helping those who have been adversely affected by the disastrous bushfires,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“On behalf of the Hockey Australia Board, I sincerely thank everyone, including our corporate partners and the Hockey Associations of India and Great Britain, who have contributed to this cause.”



“The impact of these fires will be felt for a long time to come and the way the greater hockey community has put its hand up to assist has been outstanding.”



Hockey Australia and its corporate partners



A total of $38,000 was donated to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal by Hockey Australia (HA) and its corporate partners Ausdrill through its parent company Perenti, TigerTurf and Westfund after the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras combined for 19 goals over their FIH Pro League matches in Sydney.



HA and the three organisations pledged $500 for every goal scored by Australia’s national teams across the four match days in Sydney.



This amount will increase with major partner Fortescue Metals Group to donate $500 for every Australian goal scored during the four FIH Pro League double headers in Perth in March and May.



Kalindi Commerford



Hockeyroo Kalindi Commerford donated $1,750 out of her own pocket to the Treading Lightly Inc Milton Ulladulla Region Bushfire Appeal after pledging $50 for every goal scored by all teams across the weekend of Pro League matches against Belgium. This also included a $100 donation for the goal she scored, while a few of her Hockeyroos teammates also contributed over $100 to the cause.



Australian Indoor Hockey Festival



Across the three weeks of the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival in Wollongong, $5,436.85 was raised for bushfire and drought relief.



Jamie Dwyer



Australian hockey legend Jamie Dwyer raised $11,000 for the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal after offering to give away his Rio Olympics playing shirt and hockey stick as incentive for people to donate. HA also auctioned off two personalised Jamie Dwyer frames which made $500 each.



Kookaburras clinics



Over $1,200 was raised through two coaching clinics organised by players from the Kookaburras prior to the two Pro League matches against Great Britain at Sydney Olympic Park.



Member Associations



Hockey Victoria donated $5,000 towards the Victorian Bushfire Appeal, while Hockey ACT are providing support through the #WeAreOne campaign.



Hockey India



Hockey India made a US$25,000 donation plus signed shirts with all funds going to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.



Great Britain clinic



Great Britain’s Men’s Team conducted a clinic at Ryde Hockey Club in Sydney to raise $1,200 for the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, which included the auctioning of a signed Great Britain team shirt.



Details of the fundraising campaigns including how to donate can be found here.



Hockey Australia media release