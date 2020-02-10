

K. Dharmaraj will rest while waiting for offers.



KUALA LUMPUR: Award winning hockey coach K. Dharmaraj has made up his mind not to re-apply for the coaching position he was asked to vacate in December.





Instead, he will now rest while waiting for offers.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) did not renew all their coaches' contracts, except for Roelant Oltmans, in the middle of last December.



This drastic measure was taken after Malaysia were whipped 9-3 on aggregate by Britain in the London Olympic Qualifier.



And the coaches were told to re-apply for their old positions, which was also opened to all others including overseas coaches. For the senior women's coaching job, the closing date is midnight today.



Dharmaraj had called for a high-noon press conference at the Kuala Lumpur HA, and accompanied by his wife Suhaida Shaiyuddin, he gave his reasons.



"This is a big decision in my life. And I am taking this stand after certain quarters came between me and my employers and created fiction," said Dharmaraj.



New Straits Times