By Jugjet Singh





K. Dharmaraj



Coach K. Dharmaraj was not his usual smiling self though his side, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) beat Universiti Teknologi Mara 3-1 in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) yesterday.





Dharmaraj’s demeanour was understandable to those around him, because he is about to make a big decision on his life today.



He has reached a crossroad after coaching the national men’s juniors and seniors, the national women's juniors and seniors as well as the Philippines women's indoor team.



“Yes, I have called for a press conference tomorrow to announce my next direction and plans in life. That is all I can reveal,” said Dharmaraj yesterday.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) did not renew all their coaches’ contracts, except for Roelant Oltmans last December.



Among the coaches affected were Dharmaraj (national women’s team), Nor Saiful Zaini (national juniors) and national assistant coach Stephen van Huizen, as well as others under contract with MHC and National Sports Council.



They were told to apply for the jobs concerned this month, and the closing date for women's coach is midnight Monday. But some, like Wallace Tan (men's junior coach) and Lailin Abu Hassan (women's junior coach) have been rehired since.



It is believed that more than 10 coaches, local as well as from abroad, have written in for the senior women's coaching position.



On THT’s win, Dharmaraj said: “We are chasing for the second spot as UniKL have already laid a strong claim on the title.”



The THT goals were scored by Faizal Saari (13th), Fitri Saari (13th) and Umar Bhutta (57th).



RESULTS — Men: Terengganu HT 3-UiTM 0, UniKL 3 Thunderbolts 1, NurInsafi 4 Maybank 5, Tenaga 7 HockAdemy 1.



New Straits Times