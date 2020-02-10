



Germany’s Janne Müller-Wieland is a multi-capped (more than 300 international caps), multi-medalled stalwart of Die Danas. In recent times, she has led her team to bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, gold at the 2018 Indoor World Cup, silver at the 2019 EuroHockey Championships and bronze in the FIH Hockey Pro League Grand Final in 2019.





In leading her team to victory over Italy at the 2019 Olympic Qualifier matches, she has also given herself the best shot at participating at her fourth Olympic Games – she first competed in Beijing in 2008.



Each of the Hockey Stars interviews published on the FIH website are with the nominees for Best Player. The winning athletes will be announced on February 13.



What does the nomination for FIH Best Player mean to you?

Janne Müller-Wieland: “The nomination is a great honour and it is probably the biggest thing you can achieve as an individual hockey player but obviously in the end it is about the team. But yes, this is great.



Looking back to 2019 what was your best and most memorable moment?

Janne Müller-Wieland: “We had a lot of highlights last year but I think the most memorable bit is that we turned a lot of games around, including a lot of important games in the Pro League and at the EuroHockey Championships as well. That became a strength of ours.”



Why do you think 2019 was such a good year for you?

Janne Müller-Wieland: “Thanks to the Pro League and the Europeans and the Olympic Qualifiers, we had so many games last year and I played every single Pro League game. So there was a lot of exposure, a lot of chances to compete against the best players in the world and naturally that makes you a bit better as well.”



Starting from this year, you and your team have made a pledge to make a difference in the world. Can you explain further?

Janne Müller-Wieland: “Because of international hockey you have to travel a lot and obviously that is not helping our CO2 emissions or our carbon footprint. That is why, as a team, we wanted to do something about that. We want to off-set our own emissions but we want to give every other hockey team the opportunity to off-set their own emissions too. We all have to do something, so we started to build a hockey forest and we are going to plant trees and we invite everyone else to donate a tree and we will plant it for you. It is our way of making the world a little bit of a better place.”



What are your dreams and aspirations for this year?

Janne Müller-Wieland: “We want to continue to develop on the way we played last year. In the end we hope we can play the best hockey we can possibly play and get as far in competitions as we possibly can.”



