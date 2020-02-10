



Nottingham Hockey Centre is hosting four World Cups this summer. The hockey centre, home to Beeston Hockey Club, on University Boulevard has been awarded the Men’s and Women’s’ Over 35s and Over 40s Masters World Cups in what will be the biggest masters hockey event ever to have taken place in the United Kingdom at one venue.





England leads the way in International Masters hockey winning 9 Gold medals, 4 Silver and 3 bronze at the last World Cups in 2018 across a number of age-group competitions.



Over 1200 participants will travel from 22 countries to take part in Nottingham’s World Cups.



Cllr Dave Trimble, Portfolio Holder for Leisure & Culture at Nottingham City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Nottingham and will build our status on the global sporting map. Nottingham Hockey Centre has world class facilities and thoroughly deserves to host these World Cups this Summer.”



Steve Floyd, World Cup Manager at England Hockey, said “England Hockey has a long, and successful association with the International Hockey Federation in staging major events and I am confident this will be a tremendous event. I look forward to welcoming players, officials and spectators from all around the world to the first-class facility at Nottingham Hockey Centre”



David Griffiths, Chairman at Nottingham Hockey Centre, commented “We are delighted to be hosting the Masters World Cups in Nottingham this summer. We have worked extremely hard developing the site over the last 10 years in order to be able to host events of this scale. There will be over 60 teams from across the world taking part in this 10 day event and we look forward to welcoming them all to our great city.”



Further information about the event can be found on the World Cup website at masters2020.hockey



The event will take place 8 -17 August 2020.



England Hockey Board Media release