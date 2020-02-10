

FIH Pro League: India lose 2-3 to Belgium in second clash , Hockey India Twitter



After Indian hockey team won the first clash against No. 1 Belgium, they went down 2-3 in the second clash of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.





Despite India had great ball-possession, accuracy, circle entries, penalty corners and an overall better game than Saturday, the Indian side fell short.



“I think the Indian team played better today despite the result,” said Belgium head coach Shane McLeod referring to India’s 2-1 victory the night before.



“Today was a performance we can repeat. We created opportunities - that’s what we have to do. We gifted them two goals which you can’t. We just need to execute when we create opportunities; put them in the goal,” said Reid, who felt the team lacked in defence, according to Hindustan Times.



“Last night we were strong in defence and stopped them. Tonight we didn’t do it upfront.”



The Indian coach had made four changes to the winning combination as he wanted to test players ahead of the Olympics.



Gurinder Singh, Birendra Lakra, Chinglensana Singh and Gursahibjit Singh came in for Dilpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Kothajit Singh and Nilakanta Sharma.



As for the game, Belgium went on the offensive and earned their lone penalty corner (PC) in the third minute which Alexander Hendrickx (3rd) converted with his flick hitting the roof of the net.



“We really wanted to win. We didn’t want to lose two in a row which doesn’t happen too often. The players wanted to come back after yesterday’s game. Nobody wanted to lose this game,” said Belgium captain Thomas Briels, according to Hindustan Times.



As for rankings, India are still second in the standings with eight points behind Belgium and will next take on Australia on February 21 and 22.



