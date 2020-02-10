s2h Team





Photo: s2h photographer Shamim Qureshy



There is no room for mistakes in high stake matches that too if it is against world's number one team, Belgium. The Indians at Bhubaneswar seemed to have learnt the hard lesson today with a defeat to their famed rival (2-3) in the repeat home match of the Pro-League. India twice cancelled out Belgium's lead but conceded the match winner in the 26th minute due to an unforced error coming from its defender Harmanpreet Singh.





It was normal clearance from India's 25-yard area. Harmanpreet pushed the ball hard across to right full back, instead of upfront, only to see it was intercepted near the circle which ended in the cage. This third goal of the World Cup holders went unanswered in the next 34 minutes for their satisfying victory.



One of such mistakes, a scoop across his own circle, cost India the semifinal berth at Jakarta Asian Games two summers ago.



India has so far won three of their four Pro-league matches; Sunday marks its first defeat in the prestigious league.



Quick goals and relentless attacks from both sides marked the first half. Belgium took lead twice in the first two quarters only to see India equalizing. Then when Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh messed up an easy looking clearance midway through the second quarter, Belgium lapped it up at top of the circle to whack their third lead through Plannevaux Maxie.



Earlier, Plannevax struck a beautiful goal off a cross from Simon Gougnard (2-1). Quickness and adeptness of deflection of the cross got otherwise alert looking PR Sreejesh stranded. Belgium struck its first goal off its lone penalty corner it got in the first half. Alexander Hendrick it was who posted the starting goal moments of second minute of the day's proceeding (1-0).



Defender Surender Kumar was seen on attacking mode in the first quarter. It was at this setting, the defender excelled a loot working manoeuvres after manoeuvres, creating chances for scoring. It was one such act that resulted in youngster Vivek Sagar Prasad slipping the ball to the right of goalie Vincent Vanasch to equalize (1-1) to take first quarter break on even term.



Manpreet Singh showed enormous energy and enterprise especially in the crucial third and fourth quarters with nippy run downs, crisp crosses that threatened the Belgium goal. Had only Ramandeep Singh in particular was alert enough, things would have been different. Twice he messed up in one to one situation with goalie much to the chagrin of the Indian bench.



India had three penalty corners compared to lone solitary one by their famed rivals, but Harmanpreet, who was off colour today, could do nothing.



India had been defeating Belgium on the turf or elsewhere continuously last two years which was halted today with its defeat.



Crowd was better today compared to Saturday.



India will take on Australia in its 3rd Phase of Pro-league on 21st and 23rd Feb at the same venue.



Stick2Hockey.com