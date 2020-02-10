

Black Olivia Shannon (in action here against Belgium last week) scored twice against Britain. BRETT PHIBBS



Great Britain held off a fast-finishing Black Sticks women in Auckland on Sunday, winning In 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match was tied 2-2 at fulltime.





Black Sticks teenager Olivia Shannon scored her first two goals of her international career in normal time.



The Black Sticks women were looking for an improved effort in their second match of the weekend against Great Britain, yet early on Britain had the best scoring opportunities.



As the first quarter wore on the Kiwis started to look stronger and construct some opportunities themselves, with Olivia Merry shooting just wide.





Olivia Merry shot just wide in the first half. ALISHA LOVRICH/PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand hit the front midway through the second quarter when a quick counter-attack saw Shannon rip a shot past the keeper into the net.



Britain got back in it when Anna Toman scored from a penalty corner, then Grace Balsdon did the same four minutes later to put Britain in front.



Shannon tied the match at 2-2 when she pounced on a penalty corner rebound.



Great Britain held their nerve to secure a penalty shootout victory 5-4



Black Sticks Women 2 (Olivia Shannon 28, 53), Great Britain 2 (Anna Toman 38, Grace Balsdon 42)



*Great Britain won the shootout 5-4



In the men's game Great Britain finished strongly to beat the Black Sticks men 3-0 in the second match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 between the sides.



Great Britain looked clinical early on and never relented throughout the contest.



New Zealand coach Darren Smith commented his side's nervous play.



"We were a bit tense today and couldn't work our way into the contest. Great Britain looked like the more clinical side.



"We were able to try some things during the match as we attempted to chase the match."



Black Sticks Men 0, Great Britain 3 (Adam Dixon 14, 55, Liam Ansell 50)



