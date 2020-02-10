By Nancy Gillen





©Getty Images



Britain dramatically defeated New Zealand in a shoot-out in the women's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.





The match between the two teams at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland finished at 2-2, with Olivia Shannon opening the scoring for New Zealand in the 28th minute.



Anna Toman equalised 10 minutes later, before Grace Balsdon put Britain 2-1 up in the 42nd minute.



Shannon's second goal in the 53rd minute was enough to see the match end as a draw.



Britain then edged past New Zealand 5-4 in the shoot-out, with Tessa Howard scoring the winner and giving her country the bonus point.



"We’re happy to get those two points with the bonus in the shoot-out," said Toman.



"However we are a bit disappointed to not get all three.



"We dropped intensity a little bit in the first half compared to yesterday, which is something to learn from as we will have back-to-back games again."



The British men's side recorded their first Pro League win with a 3-0 result against New Zealand.



Adam Dixon scored twice, with Liam Ansell getting on the scoresheet.



Cenard in Buenos Aires also hosted a double-header, with the women's Argentina side thrashing the United States 6-1.





Belgium overcame India 3-2 in the men's FIH Pro League ©Getty Images



Noel Barrionuevo and Delfina Merino managed two goals each, while Agustina Gorzelany and Carla Rebecchi made it six.



Taylor West scored the consolatory goal for the US.



The Argentinian men's side also recorded an impressive victory, comfortably beating Spain 5-1.



Pau Quemada of Spain cancelled out an early Martin Ferreiro goal in the 22nd minute, but Lucas Vila put Argentina back in front in the 32nd minute.



Two goals from Lucas Martinez and Jose Tolini secured the win.



Men's world champions Belgium then enacted revenge for yesterday's loss against India, this time narrowly defeating their opponents 3-2 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



Alexander Hendrickx began the scoring for Belgium in the third minute, with India's Vivek Prasad equalising just before the end of the first quarter.



Nicolas de Kerpel put Belgium back in front as the second quarter begun, before Amit Rohidas immediately brought the score to 2-2.



Maxime Plennevaux scored what turned out to be the winner in the 26th minute, with the match remaining goalless from then on.



Pro League action continues on Saturday (February 15), with New Zealand taking on the US in the women's competition at Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch, while New Zealand come up against Spain in the men's competition.



Inside the Games