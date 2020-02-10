



The final match of a frenetic weekend of FIH Hockey Pro League action saw Belgium Red Lions face India in Bhubaneswar. India were looking to repeat their win from the previous day, but as Graham Reid said ahead of the game, "an injured lion is dangerous." And so it proved as Belgium edged it in a 3-2 thriller in the heat of the Kalinga Stadium.





The final match of this weekend’s FIH Hockey Pro League programme saw India men attempt to repeat their performance from the previous day when they had beaten the reigning World and European champions Belgium in a closely-fought match. This time it was the Red Lions who had the better of the result, winning 3-2 after a high-paced and entertaining 60 minutes of top quality hockey.

It was Belgium who opened the scoring through a penalty corner rocket from Alexander Hendrickx. India equalised through Vivek Prasad and then took the lead when Amit Rohidas found the net. Belgium answered immediately with two goals from Maxime Plennevaux.

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match, Belgium's Nicolas de Kerpel said: "It [India] is always a really tough place to play. I hope the next time we play India, it is not so tough."

Speaking about his team's penalty corner routine, de Kerpel said: "It is all about rhythm. If we get the rhythm then we have the best penalty corner routine in the world. We scored from one today, so I hope that we are getting into the rhythm now."

Talking of his own performance, De Kerpel said: "I am happy to be here as Player of the Match but I know there is more improvements to be made to my game."

India's captain, Manpreet Singh, said: "I think we have learnt a lot of things over the two games. We had good opportunities but we didn't make the most of them."

He added: "I am really proud of the team. In our matches against Netherlands and Belgium, we started at a good pace from the first whistle and we are scoring in the first minutes. And we have good counter attacks, so now we need to make the most of those."

For more information, click here.



Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FIH Hockey Pro League



Saturday 8 February 2020 – CENARD, Buenos Aires (ARG)



Women’s result: Argentina 6, USA 1 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Carla Rebecchi (ARG)

Umpires: Ayanna McClean (TTO), Catalina Montesino (CHI) & Bruce Bale (ENG - video)



Men’s result: Argentina 5 Spain 1 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Lucas Martinez (ARG)

Umpires: Federico Garcia (URU), Bruce Bale (ENG) & Catalina Montesino (CHI - video)



Sunday 9 February 2020 – North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland (NZL)



Men’s result: New Zealand 0, Great Britain 3 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Adam Dixon (GBR)

Umpires: Steve Rogers (AUS), Lim Hong-Zhen (SGP) & Irene Presenqui (ARG - video)



Women’s result: New Zealand 2, Great Britain 2 - 4-5 After Shoot-Out (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Georgia Barnett (GK - NZL)

Umpires: Aleisha Neumann (AUS), Irene Presenqui (ARG) & Lim Hong-Zhen (SGP - video)

Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (IND)

Men's result: India 2, Belgium 3 (Match 2 of 2)

Player of the Match: Nicolas de Kerpel (BEL)

Umpires: Coen van Bunge (NED), Gareth Greenfield (NZL) & David Tomlinson (NZL - Video)



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site