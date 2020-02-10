2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 10 February
7 Feb 2020 ARG v ESP (RR) 3 - 4
8 Feb 2020 NZL v GBR (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 1 SO)
8 Feb 2020 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 1
8 Feb 2020 ARG v ESP (RR) 5 - 1
9 Feb 2020 NZL v GBR (RR) 0 - 3
9 Feb 2020 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 3
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11
|8
|14
|2
|India
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9
|3
|8
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|13
|0
|7
|4
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|11
|2
|6
|5
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|6
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|7
|Spain
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|13
|23
|-10
|4
|8
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|3
|9
|New Zealand
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|2