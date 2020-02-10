7 Feb 2020 ARG v ESP (RR) 3 - 4

8 Feb 2020 NZL v GBR (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 1 SO)

8 Feb 2020 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 1

8 Feb 2020 ARG v ESP (RR) 5 - 1



9 Feb 2020 NZL v GBR (RR) 0 - 3

9 Feb 2020 IND v BEL (RR) 2 - 3



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 6 4 1 0 0 1 19 11 8 14 2 India 4 2 1 0 0 1 12 9 3 8 3 Netherlands 4 2 0 0 1 1 13 13 0 7 4 Australia 4 1 1 0 1 1 13 11 2 6 5 Germany 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 3 4 5 6 Great Britain 4 1 0 0 2 1 9 10 -1 5 7 Spain 6 1 0 0 1 4 13 23 -10 4 8 Argentina 2 1 0 0 0 1 8 5 3 3 9 New Zealand 4 0 1 0 0 3 4 13 -9 2

