Even as she celebrated the massive achievement of 250 hockey tests for the Black Sticks, Gemma McCaw mourned the death of strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza.





In an Instagram post, McCaw linked her achievement with the death of Conza, saying how special each was and ending with "remember to hug your loved ones tight each day and tell them you love them".



Conza, who died on Sunday, the day McCaw played her landmark test in the loss to Great Britain, had worked with the Blacks Sticks for a decade, and also with the Football Ferns.



"Yesterday was also a very sad day for our Black Sticks family as we lost a very special man, Brad Conza," she wrote.



"He lit up every room with his smile and he had the most infectious laugh and was the kindest person I've ever met. It's so very sad he is no longer with us in person but his spirit will live on forever."





Gemma McCaw had paid a poignant tribute to the Black Sticks' strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza. BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT



McCaw returned to the Black Sticks this year, after last playing at the 2016 Olympic Games. In the interim she and husband Richie McCaw, the former All Blacks captain, had a daughter Charlotte.



Gemma McCaw hailed the part Richie had played in her return to international hockey.



"Thank you for supporting me, being patient and giving me the encouragement I needed to get back out there. I feel I can give anything a go with you by my side."



"As a little girl, with my eyes glued to the tv watching the Olympics, I dreamed of one day becoming a Black Stick," she said.



"I was fortunate enough to play my first test for the team I looked up to so much in 2008 and yesterday, 12 years later I got to play my 250th.



"I've realised sport is what we do, it's not who we are. It doesn't define us but it helps shape us in so many ways. It's not just where you are going, but who's by your side that counts.





Gemma Flynn in action at the Rio Olympics. She hopes to represent New Zealand at this year's Tokyo Games. MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES



"I'll never forget the people I've played alongside, the places I've been and the memories I've made. I've learnt so many things over the years through the highs and lows and am grateful each day for this journey."



Brad Conza worked with the Black Sticks when they won Commonwealth Games medals, finished fourth at the London and Rio Olympics, and climbed to a world ranking of 3rd.



HIs professional website said he was working with the side towards "winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics" and exploring his passion of unlocking potential.



"I am passionate about Learning, Growing and Evolving through my life and Leaving a Legacy by changing WHO I AM to inspire and make a Difference to ALL I come in contact with," he said.



Head of High Performance Sport New Zealand Michael Scott paid tribute to Conza on Tuesday.



"Brad was exceptionally highly regarded as a strength and conditioning coach and as a person, both by his colleagues here at High Performance Sport New Zealand, and among the many athletes and sports he worked with over the years.



"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time."



Stuff