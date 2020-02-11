Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Paragon men, women win

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

By Nigel Simon

Paragon men and women teams were both in win­ners row in their re­spec­tive Open Di­vi­sion match­es when the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship con­tin­ued at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook on the week­end.



On Sun­day in the men's Open com­pe­ti­tion, Paragon got a goal each from Tarell Singh (13th), Kelon Sker­ritt (14th), Joel Daniel (21st), and Tariq Singh (33rd) to can­cel out Shawn Phillip's 32nd-minute item for Malvern in their 4-1 tri­umph.

A night ear­li­er, De­fence Force got a goal in each half from Mar­cus James to hold off Queen's Park Crick­et Club, 4-3 for their sec­ond win in four match­es.

Isa­iah Scott net­ted in the first minute and James, two min­utes lat­er to put De­fence Force 2-0 up be­fore Do­minic Young pulled one back for the Parkites in the sev­enth minute.

Dy­lan Fran­cis re­gained a two-goal cush­ion for De­fence Force in the 24th minute while James got his sec­ond in the 37th minute for a 4-1 lead.

Star­ing de­feat in the face, the Parkites mount­ed a late ral­ly with Dar­ren Cowie scor­ing a penal­ty in the 38th and Youn get­ting his sec­ond to bring their team with­in one goal with sec­onds re­main­ing in the clash.

How­ev­er, it was too lit­tle too late for the Parkites as De­fence Force held on for the win.

Thomp­son sis­ters on tar­get

The Thomp­son sis­ters, Kristin and Gabrielle were both on tar­get as Paragon de­feat­ed Ven­tures 5-2 for a third win from as many match­es in the Women's Open Di­vi­sion.

Paragon got off to a pos­i­tive start with Zene Hen­ry scor­ing in­side the first minute, on­ly for Lind­say Williams to re­ply for Ven­tures in the fifth minute, be­fore Hen­ry net­ted again in the eighth minute to re­store Paragon's ad­van­tage at 2-1.

Kristin Thomp­son then made it 3-1 in the 16th fol­lowed by items from Keima Gar­diner in the 34th and the younger of the Thomp­son sis­ters, Gabrielle in the 37th, be­fore Emer­ald Piper got a sec­ond con­so­la­tion item for Ven­tures in the 39th.

RE­SULTS

On Sun­day

Mixed Vet­er­ans:

Po­lice 8 (Wayne Leg­erton 16th, 18th, 32nd, 36th, Suzette Pierre 1st, 40th, Nicholas Wren 5th, Gary Grif­fith 32nd) vs Fa­ti­ma 2 (Shawn Tang Ming 35th, Lucy Lee 37th)

QPCC 15 (Dar­ren Cowie 6th, 9th, 30th, 32nd, 38th, 39th, Reiza Ho­sein 1st, 17th, 24th, 27th, 40th, Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 21st, 26th, 33rd, Gary Chin 20th) vs Shape 2 (Leroy Sookdeo 16th, Jonathan Williams 36th)

Un­der-19 Boys

Malvern 3 (Shawn Phillip 4th, Idi Akii Bua 19th, Aidan Mar­cano 23rd) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (Roshane Hamil­ton 15th, 38th, Adam Per­reira 35th)

Paragon 5 (Tariq Singh 4th, 30th, 36th, Ken­rick Hunte 5th, Daniel Mc Kie 23rd) vs QPCC 3 (Justin Day 32nd, Chris­t­ian Mack 38th, Aidan Elias 40th)

Men's Open:

Paragon 4 (Tarell Singh 13th, Kelon Sker­ritt 14th, Joel Daniel 21st, Tariq Singh 33rd) vs Malvern 1 (Shawn Phillip 32nd)

On Sat­ur­day

Un­der-19 Boys

Paragon 19 (Tariq Singh 8th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, 32nd, 36th, 27th, 27th, Tar­rel Singh 5th, 23rd, 30th, 40th, Chris­t­ian John 9th, Ken­rick Hunte 13th, Okeem Brath­waite 40th) vs Shape 1 (Leu­mas Nep­tune 18th)

QPCC 5 (Jor­dan Weekes 19th, Justin Day 21st, 34th, Ethan Reynos 22nd, 36th) vs Malvern 5 (Aidan Mar­cano 3rd, 10th, 18th, 28th, Idi Akii Bua 26th)

Mixed Vet­er­ans:

Malvern 5 vs Notre Dame 0 - by de­fault

QPCC 16 (Reiza Ho­sein 3rd, 6th, Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 16th, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 33rd, Raphael Govia 18th, 20th, 23rd, Edrich Fran­cois 1st, Dar­ren Cowie 27th, Rob Wy­att 33rd, Ryan Cowie 35th) vs Fa­ti­ma 3 (Col­in Young 20th, 21st, Rolph Young 39th)

Trin­i­ty Women

Har­vard Check­ers 2 (Patrice Pad­more 4th, 5th) vs Po­lice 1 (Ten­neil Gar­cia 23rd)

Men's Open

De­fence Force 4 (Isa­iah Scott 1st, Mar­cus James 3rd, 37th, Dy­lan Fran­cis 24th) vs QPCC 3 (Do­minic Young 7th, 40th, Dar­ren Cowie 38th pen)

The Trinidad Guardian

