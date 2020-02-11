Paragon men, women win
By Nigel Simon
Paragon men and women teams were both in winners row in their respective Open Division matches when the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook on the weekend.
On Sunday in the men's Open competition, Paragon got a goal each from Tarell Singh (13th), Kelon Skerritt (14th), Joel Daniel (21st), and Tariq Singh (33rd) to cancel out Shawn Phillip's 32nd-minute item for Malvern in their 4-1 triumph.
A night earlier, Defence Force got a goal in each half from Marcus James to hold off Queen's Park Cricket Club, 4-3 for their second win in four matches.
Isaiah Scott netted in the first minute and James, two minutes later to put Defence Force 2-0 up before Dominic Young pulled one back for the Parkites in the seventh minute.
Dylan Francis regained a two-goal cushion for Defence Force in the 24th minute while James got his second in the 37th minute for a 4-1 lead.
Staring defeat in the face, the Parkites mounted a late rally with Darren Cowie scoring a penalty in the 38th and Youn getting his second to bring their team within one goal with seconds remaining in the clash.
However, it was too little too late for the Parkites as Defence Force held on for the win.
Thompson sisters on target
The Thompson sisters, Kristin and Gabrielle were both on target as Paragon defeated Ventures 5-2 for a third win from as many matches in the Women's Open Division.
Paragon got off to a positive start with Zene Henry scoring inside the first minute, only for Lindsay Williams to reply for Ventures in the fifth minute, before Henry netted again in the eighth minute to restore Paragon's advantage at 2-1.
Kristin Thompson then made it 3-1 in the 16th followed by items from Keima Gardiner in the 34th and the younger of the Thompson sisters, Gabrielle in the 37th, before Emerald Piper got a second consolation item for Ventures in the 39th.
RESULTS
On Sunday
Mixed Veterans:
Police 8 (Wayne Legerton 16th, 18th, 32nd, 36th, Suzette Pierre 1st, 40th, Nicholas Wren 5th, Gary Griffith 32nd) vs Fatima 2 (Shawn Tang Ming 35th, Lucy Lee 37th)
QPCC 15 (Darren Cowie 6th, 9th, 30th, 32nd, 38th, 39th, Reiza Hosein 1st, 17th, 24th, 27th, 40th, Petra Zandvliet 21st, 26th, 33rd, Gary Chin 20th) vs Shape 2 (Leroy Sookdeo 16th, Jonathan Williams 36th)
Under-19 Boys
Malvern 3 (Shawn Phillip 4th, Idi Akii Bua 19th, Aidan Marcano 23rd) vs Fatima 3 (Roshane Hamilton 15th, 38th, Adam Perreira 35th)
Paragon 5 (Tariq Singh 4th, 30th, 36th, Kenrick Hunte 5th, Daniel Mc Kie 23rd) vs QPCC 3 (Justin Day 32nd, Christian Mack 38th, Aidan Elias 40th)
Men's Open:
Paragon 4 (Tarell Singh 13th, Kelon Skerritt 14th, Joel Daniel 21st, Tariq Singh 33rd) vs Malvern 1 (Shawn Phillip 32nd)
On Saturday
Under-19 Boys
Paragon 19 (Tariq Singh 8th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, 32nd, 36th, 27th, 27th, Tarrel Singh 5th, 23rd, 30th, 40th, Christian John 9th, Kenrick Hunte 13th, Okeem Brathwaite 40th) vs Shape 1 (Leumas Neptune 18th)
QPCC 5 (Jordan Weekes 19th, Justin Day 21st, 34th, Ethan Reynos 22nd, 36th) vs Malvern 5 (Aidan Marcano 3rd, 10th, 18th, 28th, Idi Akii Bua 26th)
Mixed Veterans:
Malvern 5 vs Notre Dame 0 - by default
QPCC 16 (Reiza Hosein 3rd, 6th, Petra Zandvliet 16th, 24th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 33rd, Raphael Govia 18th, 20th, 23rd, Edrich Francois 1st, Darren Cowie 27th, Rob Wyatt 33rd, Ryan Cowie 35th) vs Fatima 3 (Colin Young 20th, 21st, Rolph Young 39th)
Trinity Women
Harvard Checkers 2 (Patrice Padmore 4th, 5th) vs Police 1 (Tenneil Garcia 23rd)
Men's Open
Defence Force 4 (Isaiah Scott 1st, Marcus James 3rd, 37th, Dylan Francis 24th) vs QPCC 3 (Dominic Young 7th, 40th, Darren Cowie 38th pen)
