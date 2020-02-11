



Club an der Alster’s women and Rot-Weiss Köln’s men are the German indoor champions for 2020, giving them an extra boost ahead of their journeys to the EHL FINAL8 at Easter.





For Alster, coach Jens George’s team, they dethroned defending champion Düsseldorfer HC in an exciting final a 4-3.



It was their fifth German indoor title after 2006, 2008, 2009 and, most recently, in 2018 in Stuttgart. Goalkeeper Amy Gibson was recognised as the “Most Entertaining Player” of the entire final round.



Her side trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes to goals from Greta Gerke and Luisa Steindor but Alster netted the next four with Emily Wolbers scoring two and Emily Kerner and Marie Jeltsch weighing in, too, to the delight of over 2,200 fans.



Gerke got one back but Alster were able to stay clear to win the title for the second time in three years.



On the men’s side, Rot-Weiss Köln won their 11th title under the roof. André Henning’s team narrowly won the Klafs Final Four in Stuttgart 7-6 against the eastern champion Berliner HC.





Rot-Weiss celebrate their win. ©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Rot-Weiss built a 4-2 half-time lead with Jonas Gomoll scoring a hat trick with Joshua Delarber getting the other. Berlin fought back to equalise in the 41st minute before Florian Pelzner and Lukas Klipper exchanged goals for 5-5/



But crucial goals from Maximilian Siegburg and Gomoll made it 7-5 with less than two minutes to go and while Paul Dösch got one back, it was too late to change the destination of the title.



