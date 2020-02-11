



CHULA VISTA, Calif. – In conjunction with their training camps, the U.S. U-16, Rise and U-21 Women’s National Teams will also host Canada’s junior squads for some test games at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif.





The Rise USWNT will start the series when they play six games against the U-18 Canada side on February 15, 16 and 17. Next, the U-16 USWNT and U-21 USWNT will both play three games each against their Canada counterparts on February 21, 23 and 24. The Junior High Performance staff will select the competing roster each day of the games based on athletes’ performance at the training camp.



These games will not be live streamed. This event is open to the public and admission is free.

Junior USWNT vs. Canada Games

Saturday, February 15 Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 3:15 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 16 Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 3:15 p.m. PT

Monday, February 17 Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 1:00 p.m. PT

Rise USWNT vs. U-18 Canada 3:15 p.m. PT

Friday, February 21 U-16 USWNT vs. U-16 Canada 1:15 p.m. PT

U-21 USWNT vs. U-21 Canada 3:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 22 U-16 USWNT vs. U-16 Canada 1:15 p.m. PT

U-21 USWNT vs. U-21 Canada 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 23 U-16 USWNT vs U-16 Canada 1:15 p.m. PT

U-21 USWNT vs U-21 Canada 3:30 p.m. PT

Next on the calendar the U-16, Rise and U-21 USWNT will travel to North Carolina to train alongside the U.S. Women’s National Development Team in Chapel Hill and Durham from March 27 to 29. Another training camp will be held in Maryland from April 10 to 12 before the U-16 and Rise USWNT head to England for a tour from April 29 to May 3.



USFHA media release