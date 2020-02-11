Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak- Indians are the FIH rising star of the year 2019 in both category

Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 10:00
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi ( Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Indian Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami won the FIH rising star of the year 2019 award in men and women category respectively. Both have obtained overwhelming support across the globe. Here are statistical highlights of both the players:

 

Player Profile- Vivek Sagar Prasad(Men)

Name

Vivek  Sagar Prasad

Father’s name

Rohit Prasad,  A School Teacher

Born

February  25,2000

Position

Midfielder

Shirt Number

32

Address

Village-Shivnagar Chadon, Block-Kesala, Tehsil- Itarasi, District- Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Debut

Tauranga (New Zealand) 4 Nations in January 2018 vs. Japan, India wins 6-0, Vivek scored a brace.

Youngest

Debutant

Vivek is second youngest to play for India with debut at 17 years and 352 days, Sandeep Singh (youngest debutant) played at the age of 17 Years 341 days

International  Caps

58

International Goals

15

Important Goals

Scored against Australia in Breda Champions Trophy Final  in June 2018,

Scored against Belgium in Bhubaneswar Pro League match in Feb 2020.

Major Tournaments

Champions Trophy-2018(Silver medal),Azlan Shah Cup-2019(Silver medal),

Hockey Series Finals-2019(Rank-1st),Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey-2019(Rank-1st)

Junior Team Career Highlights

Captain of 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup, team finished the tournament with Bronze medal.

Captain of 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics Silver medal winning Team.

First Coach

Ashok Kumar son of legendary Dhyanchand, Ashok Kumar scored the title winning goal in KL World Cup 1975 final vs. Pakistan. Ashok Kumar was coach of MP Hockey Academy Bhopal.

Occupation

On stipend in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

 

Player Profile- Lalremsiami(women)

Name

Lalremsiami

Father’s name

Lalthansanga Zote,A  Farmer

Born

March  30,2000

Position

Striker

Shirt Number

20

Address

Village-Kolasib, District- Aizwal, Mizoram, India.

Debut

Test  series versus Belarus in March 2017,played in Bhopal, India won the series.

International  Caps

68

International Goals

23

Important Goals

Winning goal in the final against hosts Japan  in Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey 2019.

Major Tournaments

World Cup(2018),Asia Cup-2017(Gold Medal),Asian Games-2018(Silver medal),Asian Champions Trophy-2018(Silver medal),Hockey Series Finals-2019(Rank-1st),Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey-2019(Rank-1st)

Junior Team Career Highlights

Captain of 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics Silver medal winning Team.

First Coach

Sports Authority of India Thenzawl(Mizoram)

Occupation

On stipend in Indian Railway


