By B.G.Joshi ( Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami won the FIH rising star of the year 2019 award in men and women category respectively. Both have obtained overwhelming support across the globe. Here are statistical highlights of both the players:

Player Profile- Vivek Sagar Prasad(Men) Name Vivek Sagar Prasad Father’s name Rohit Prasad, A School Teacher Born February 25,2000 Position Midfielder Shirt Number 32 Address Village-Shivnagar Chadon, Block-Kesala, Tehsil- Itarasi, District- Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, India. Debut Tauranga (New Zealand) 4 Nations in January 2018 vs. Japan, India wins 6-0, Vivek scored a brace. Youngest Debutant Vivek is second youngest to play for India with debut at 17 years and 352 days, Sandeep Singh (youngest debutant) played at the age of 17 Years 341 days International Caps 58 International Goals 15 Important Goals Scored against Australia in Breda Champions Trophy Final in June 2018, Scored against Belgium in Bhubaneswar Pro League match in Feb 2020. Major Tournaments Champions Trophy-2018(Silver medal),Azlan Shah Cup-2019(Silver medal), Hockey Series Finals-2019(Rank-1st),Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey-2019(Rank-1st) Junior Team Career Highlights Captain of 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup, team finished the tournament with Bronze medal. Captain of 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics Silver medal winning Team. First Coach Ashok Kumar son of legendary Dhyanchand, Ashok Kumar scored the title winning goal in KL World Cup 1975 final vs. Pakistan. Ashok Kumar was coach of MP Hockey Academy Bhopal. Occupation On stipend in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Player Profile- Lalremsiami(women) Name Lalremsiami Father’s name Lalthansanga Zote,A Farmer Born March 30,2000 Position Striker Shirt Number 20 Address Village-Kolasib, District- Aizwal, Mizoram, India. Debut Test series versus Belarus in March 2017,played in Bhopal, India won the series. International Caps 68 International Goals 23 Important Goals Winning goal in the final against hosts Japan in Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey 2019. Major Tournaments World Cup(2018),Asia Cup-2017(Gold Medal),Asian Games-2018(Silver medal),Asian Champions Trophy-2018(Silver medal),Hockey Series Finals-2019(Rank-1st),Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey-2019(Rank-1st) Junior Team Career Highlights Captain of 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics Silver medal winning Team. First Coach Sports Authority of India Thenzawl(Mizoram) Occupation On stipend in Indian Railway



Fieldhockey.com