Nicola Dignam (nee Lyons) RIP

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
It was with great sadness that Hockey Ireland learned this week of the death of Nikki Dignam following a long battle with illness. She started her hockey in Crescent Comprehensive School, Limerick and represented Munster before moving to Dublin and joining Loreto HC where she was Captain of the 1's for a couple of years. She was also involved in latter years with Wicklow HC and with Irish Masters.



We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Nicola's family and friends. Details of the arrangements can be found here

Irish Hockey Association media release

 

