

The New Zealand sports community is mourning the death of popular trainer Brad Conza, pictured with daughter Chloe at a Black Sticks hockey event. Givealittle



The New Zealand sporting community is rallying around the family of strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza, who died last weekend after battling debilitating chronic respiratory failure for six years.





News of his passing broke after Black Sticks hockey star Gemma Flynn paid a poignant tribute on Instagram, saying "... our Black Sticks family ... lost a very special man, Brad Conza".



McCaw's former Black Sticks teammate Katie Glynn has created a Givealittle page to help Conza's eight-year-old daughter, Chloe and his wider family "deal with their massive loss". It had raised over $12,000 by noon on Wednesday.



Glynn said said she had known Conza - known to his friends as B-rad - for over a decade. "He was my team trainer when I was an athlete as well as then working with him as part of management staff."



In her Givealittle page tribute said Conza - who died last Saturday - had dedicated his life to working as as strength and conditioning coach for elite athletes at High Performance Sport New Zealand, including the Black Sticks women's hockey team, the Football Ferns and New Zealand Swimming.





Brad Conza, pictured in 2010 while working with the New Zealand Football Ferns. PHOTOSPORT



Conza had worked with the Black Sticks since 2010, including their fourth-place finishes at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and medals at two Commonwealth Games tournaments.



Glynn said in her citation Conza "was also a dedicated son, father and brother and lived for the relationship he shared with his daughter Chloe".



"His passion and optimism for the people he worked with was evident with their on-field performances, the support he provided in the gym and the relationships he established throughout the organisations he worked. He gave his time, knowledge and compassion to all those he coached and recently completed his thesis to ensure his knowledge was empirically based and his practice was gold standard."





Former Black Sticks player Katie Glynn has organised a Givealittle page to support the family of the team's late trainer Brad Conza. HANNAH JOHNSTON/GETTY IMAGES



However, over the past six years, Conza was "challenged with poor respiratory health that saw him go from a pillar of strength, to facing daily struggles where he could not breathe and experienced constant fatigue, where he was barely able to find his voice.



"Parenting Chloe and his work has been his passion and it has been devastating to see him have to relinquish these roles. He faced a number of losses over the past year, that reduced his support networks. Despite this he continued to take every day as it came and look after himself and his daughter to the best of his ability."



Conza was described as "the face of optimism" who "consistently brought the best version of brought the best version of himself to everything he did, bringing out the best in others along the way".





Gemma McCaw had led the tributes to Brad Conza in an emotional message posted on Instagram. BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT



Glynn said: "As a community we appreciate that Brad would have wanted to provide ongoing support for his daughter and ensure that he could meet her needs. We would like to offer Chloe and her family financial assistance to help over the coming years. Chloe is eight years old and has just started at a new school."



Former Football Ferns defender Kristy Hill has also described Conza as an "inspiration" while he worked with the national team before his Black Sticks appointment.



"B-Rad wasn't just the Ferns' strength and conditioning coach," she said on New Zealand Football's website.





The Black Sticks, seen celebrating a Gemma McCaw goal in a game earlier this month against Belgium, are mourning former strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza. BRETT PHIBBS/GETTY IMAGES



"He was the great big smile when we thought there was nothing to smile about. He was the extra shuttle when we didn't think we had another one in us. He put the fun back in football when we thought there was no more fun to be had.



"He wasn't just our trainer. He was our friend. He was our inspiration. He always had our back."



