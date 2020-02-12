By AFTAR SINGH



Going great guns: UniKL forward Krishanraj Singh (right) is hoping to earn a spot in the national junior team.





KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)’s newcomer Krishanraj Singh has been having the time of his life in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) so far.



The 19-year-old is not a regular but whenever he is given the chance to play, he impresses.



He scored a goal against Hockey Academy in the team’s 6-0 win last week and showed good dribbling skills to get past experienced defenders and create scoring chances.



Krishanraj hoped his debut with UniKL would open up opportunities for him to play for the national junior team.



“It’s a dream come true and I cherish this adventure and experience, ” said Krishanraj, a former student from SMK Datuk Bentara Luar Batu Pahat, Johor.



“I was initially nervous as UniKL have so many experienced local and foreign players but I’m fortunate with the chances given.



“I’ve played a few matches in the league and it has been a good learning experience.



“I want to use this league to impress national junior selectors. It is my childhood dream to play for the country, ” he said.



Coach Arul Selvaraj is happy with Krishanraj’s ability to blend in well with the experienced players in the team.



I’ve given him many match experiences and hope it will eventually raise his confidence level, ” said Arul.



“He understands what is expected of him on the pitch. He is slowly but surely progressing in the league. I am confident he will play bigger roles next year given the exposure.”



UniKL lead the standings with maximum points from 11 matches. They have three more matches to go – against Nur Insafi at Sungai Petani today, Maybank on Friday and Tenaga Nasional on Sunday.



The Star of Malaysia