The European Hockey Federation has today announced the cancellation of the upcoming Men’s EuroHockey Junior Invitational events that were due to take place in Glasgow (SCO) on 9th – 15th August 2020 and Alanya (TUR) 11th-15th August 2020.





Angus Kirkland, Director General of the EHF explained the background to these events “Due to the change in the FIH Junior World Cup programme which had a knock-on effect on when the EuroHockey Junior Championships would take place, the EHF, in consultation with the Member Associations, set up EuroHockey Junior Invitational events to take place in 2020. The reasoning was to ensure top-level Junior events for the athletes and to avoid these athletes not playing competitively for three years.



“Initially, there was huge interest all around Europe in these events with a number of offers to host, so it was our pleasure to award the hosting of five events, three men and two women events, with Scotland hosting the top-ranked countries for men and Turkey the level II, B event. Unfortunately subsequently most of the teams have now withdrawn from the events in both Scotland and Turkey so it is not viable to run the events.



“I would like to thank sincerely Scottish Hockey and the Turkish Hockey Association for offering to host what would have been highly competitive events at their respective levels. In spite of our best efforts, we cannot accommodate the Russian and Austrian teams (due to play in Glasgow) but we are happy that Switzerland and Ukraine will now participate in the level II, A event in Lousada. Unfortunately, it has also not been possible to accommodate Scotland and Turkey in an event.”



Entered Teams Glasgow:



Men’s Junior Invitational I



Teams: Pool A: *GER, SCO, RUS, *IRL

Pool B: *ENG, *FRA, *POL, AUT



Note:



*- withdrawn

NED and ESP had earlier withdrawn with IRL and AUT being offered these places

Entered Team Alanya:



Men’s Junior Invitational II -B



Teams: One Pool: TUR, *WAL, SUI, UKR



Note:

*- withdrawn



The following events will go ahead this summer:



Men’s Junior Invitational II



Teams: One Pool: ITA, CZE, POR, GIB, SUI, UKR

Venue: Lousada (POR)

Dates: 9-15 August 2020



Women’s Junior Invitational I



Teams: One Pool: ENG, SCO, GER, RUS, WAL, IRL

Venue: Cardiff (WAL)

Dates: 9-15 August 2020



Note:

NED and ESP had withdrawn earlier



Women’s Junior Invitational II



Teams: ITA, AUT, POL, GIB, UKR, CZE, SVK

Venue: Walcz (POL)

Dates: 9-15 August 2020



Note:

FRA and TUR had withdrawn earlier



Scottish Hockey Union media release