Vanasch named the 2019 FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch has been named as the 2019 FIH Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year for a third successive year.



The Red Lions shot-stopper took the prize ahead of Australia’s Tyler Lovell and Victor Aly – of Rot-Weiss Köln and Germany – who finished second and third respectively.

Vanasch has made history as the first goalkeeper to win three consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards. It came following an epic 2019 in which he helped Waterloo Ducks win the Euro Hockey League as well as secure the European Championships for the first time.

He was named goalkeeper of the tournament at the Euros which included a clean sheet in a 5-0 final win over Spain, sealing Belgium’s place at the Olympic Games.

Australia’s Rachael Lynch, meanwhile, won the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award in a year when the hockeyroos landed silver in the Pro League and qualified for the Olympics.

Euro Hockey League media release

