Hockey Ireland would like to support John Bell in his marathon 26-mile Macmillan Cancer walk fundraiser later this year after his experience with Macmillan Cancer Support and his son Matthew, an Irish International, who was recently unwell. Matthew completed his Chemotherapy in January and John has told us they are very happy to be in a more positive place again.





“I decided I wanted to do something to help raise some much-needed funds for Macmillan having seen first-hand the impressive work they do in helping families who have been affected by cancer. Having started on this journey with Matthew recently, initially in Germany and now back home, it seemed an appropriate time to do so.



I looked at various options at fundraising and having initially looked at a skydive or an abseil I decided to keep my feet on terra firma and commit to this "Mighty Hike" along the North Coast on 27th June. 26.2 miles along the North Coast taking in most of the most scenic spots.



I have set up a Justgiving page for any donations and am looking to raise as much as possible for this fabulous cause. The response to date has been humbling but every pound will make such a difference.”



Irish Hockey Association media release