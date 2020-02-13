By R.KIRUBASHINI





No way through: Nur Insafi’s Mohd Azfar Yaqoob (left) in a tussle with UniKL’s Mohd Faid Farhadh Mohd Shah during their Malaysia Hockey League match yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) clinched their third straight Malaysia Hockey League title in imperious fashion, thumping minnows Kedah Nur Insafi 9-1 at the Tengku Abdul-lah Hockey Stadium in Bangi today.





To make it sweeter, their closest challengers Tenaga Nasional fell 0-1 to defending TNB (Overall) Cup holders Terengganu and now do not even have a mathematical chance of catching up, with two matches to go.



The varsity side’s perfect run – with 12 wins out of 12 – saw them wrap up the title comfortably, with two matches to go.



Of their goalscorers, penalty corner specialist Razie Abdul Rahim stood out the most by grabbing a hattrick through penalty corners in the 18th, 39th and 41st minutes.



Earlier, Muhammad Marhan Jalil had opened the floodgates in the fourth minute through a field goal.



He was joined by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (12th), Roel Bovendeert (20th and 30th), Muhammad Farhan (47th) and Muhammad Faid Farhadh Mohd Shah (60th).



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was delighted with his team’s victory.



“I did not expect us to win the league with two matches in hand.



“I am very happy with the big win and the title,” said Arul.



UniKL will play Maybank tomorrow and Tenaga on Feb 16.



If they beat Tenaga, even the second place on the table could change hands with Terengganu finishing runners-up.With the title in their hands, UniKL are now gearing up to wrest the TNB Cup – which they surprisingly lost to Terengganu last season – back from the east coast side.



“We have to prepare well for the TNB Cup after this. We definitely want to win it and make it a double this time,” said Arul.



Second-placed Tenaga tasted their second defeat of the season with their loss to Terengganu.



South Korean Jang Jong-hyun was the hero for the east coast side, netting the only goal through a penalty corner in the 21st minute.



Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Maybank both recorded 2-2 draws after being held by Hockademy and TNB Thunderbolts respectively.



Both results were academic as Maybank have already booked fourth spot and the final place in the contest for the TNB Cup.



The Star of Malaysia