Azlan Hockey: Junaid confident of raising strong squad

Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 44
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team coach Khawaja Junaid is confident to make a strong team for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, April 11 to 18 in Malaysia.



While talking to the media in Lahore on the sidelines of players’ training camp, Junaid said that 31 players out of 50 have reported in the camp on Tuesday. The rest of them will join the camp later. “12 players are in Malaysia and Egypt to play leagues, they will be back by February 18. The players will take part in the second phase of camp, starting from March 1,” he said.

The head coach revealed the plan for the training camp. He said that team management will work with players individually and try to figure out the best players. “We have planned different strategies to prepare our players strongly for the event. We have got raw talent which needs a polish to represent Pakistan at the top level,” Junaid maintained.

The News International

