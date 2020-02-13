



A Boris Burkhardt-inspired AH&BC Amsterdam won back the Dutch men’s indoor hockey title while Laren won the women’s crown last weekend.





For Amsterdam, with Nicki Leijs in excellent form, it was a fifth title in six years as they saw off Den Bosch in the final. Wiegert Schut put them in front just two minutes into the final before Burkhardt flicked in from play and then from a stroke for a 3-0 lead.



View Highights here https://youtu.be/bWa7v9Jp-nU



Jasper Tukkers replied from a corner but further goals from Schut and Burkhardt put Amsterdam out of range en route to a 5-2 win.



Laren beat SV Kampong in the women’s final with a 4-2 success. In a lively first half, Elin van Erk put Laren in front, Michelle Simons levelled but goals late in the quarter from Mila Muyselaar and Julia Müller made it 3-1 at half-time and Klaartje de Bruijn extended it out to an impenetrable 4-1 lead.



HDM’s Pien van Nes and Rotterdam’s Jochem Bakker were voted the best players of the Dutch indoor season by the readers of hockey.nl.



View Highights here https://youtu.be/Xz-TOJPhW-U



Euro Hockey League media release