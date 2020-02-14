By AFTAR SINGH





Happier times: Tenaga forward Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook is mobbed by teammates after scoring in their 4-2 win over Terengganu on Jan 22. — S.S.KANESAN/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Some things never change. Tenaga Nasional became chokers and again, it was poor finishing that let them down in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The team, who last won the league in 2003, started the season with great optimism with 13 national players and on a winning streak for their first five games.



Then, the problems began. A 1-1 draw and a 1-0 loss to newly-crowned champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) saw them fall behind.



Their hopes of winning the league title is now buried after their 1-0 defeat by Terengganu at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Wednesday.



The defeat left them in second place with 28 points, just one point ahead of third-placed Terengganu, with two matches to go.



The bad news is Tenaga have to face UniKL in their final league match. Terengganu have an easier run-in against Hockey Academy (Hockademy) and Maybank.



If Tenaga falter against UniKL and Terengganu keep up their fine form, Tenaga are likely to settle for third place.



UniKL, meanwhile, retained the league title with maximum points from 12 consecutive wins with two matches in hand.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said their initial target had been to bag the double but they were let down by poor finishing in important matches.



“I am unhappy with the team’s performance against Terengganu. My juniors struggled to perform while the seniors failed to rise to the occasion,” said the former international.



“One of our attempts hit the post and we also failed to convert five penalty corners.



“The pitch in Terengganu was bumpy and my players had problems getting used to it but that is no excuse,” said the former international.



“It is really frustrating to miss chances after chances,” said Nor Saiful, who now wants to see his team fight on to stay second.



“We should have no problem getting full points against UiTM tomorrow (today). UniKL will be another proposition,” he said.



“Terengganu have a better chance of finishing second as they have two easier matches,” said Nor Saiful.



The Star of Malaysia