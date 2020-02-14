KUALA LUMPUR: The league title is in the bag – but there will be no letting up for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) as they are out for their first double.





Captain Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil believes now is the time for them to sweep everything on offer in Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



The varsity team, who made their debut in the MHL in 2011, retained the league title on Wednesday after trouncing Nur Insafi 9-1 at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi to register their 12th consecutive win with two matches remaining.



They will play Maybank at the National Hockey Stadium today before wrapping up the fixtures against Tenaga Nasional on Sunday at the same venue.



UniKL won their first title – the TNB (overall) Cup in 2018 and bagged the league title last year. This year, they want both.



The national midfielder said their main challenge would be to stay unbeaten to win the TNB Cup on Feb 22.



“We are having a great run as this is the first time we have won the title with two matches remaining. These are great moments for us and I am proud of the performance and commitment given by every player.



“Winning the league has been our target all along but we will not let our guard down in the last two matches as we need to be sharp for the TNB Cup,” he added.



“My responsibility is to carry this team through the league and TNB Cup. Our mission has just begun. We won the Charity Shield and league and now we have to focus till the end.”



The Star of Malaysia