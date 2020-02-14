By Jugjet Singh





UniKL players and officials celebrate after winning the MHL title on Wednesday.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) look set to grab a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) treble this season as everything is going their way right now.





The university side started the season by winning the Charity Shield last month and on Wednesday, they sealed the league crown with two matches to spare.



The only title left up for grabs this year is the TNB Cup, and UniKL will face Maybank in the semi-finals.



Tenaga Nasional and Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) will battle in the other semi-final.



Good news for UniKL is that they will have the services of all four imports until the end of the TNB Cup.



Last season, UniKL lost four foreign players as they had to return home early due to a European Hockey League ruling.



Dutchmen Valentin Verga, Robert Kemperman and Martijn Havenga, as well as top Irish goalkeeper David Harte, left the club after the 4-1 win over Maybank in the semi-final first leg.



Although they won the return leg to enter final, they failed to hoist the trophy, losing 2-1 to THT.



But this time around, Harte, Dutchman Roel Bovendeert and Australians Timothy Deavin and Kieran Govers have no obligations and will play until the final of the TNB Cup.



UniKL, who have collected 26 points from 12 matches, will wrap up their fixtures against Maybank today and Tenaga Nasional on Sunday.



Tenaga are second on 28 points, followed by Terengganu (27) and Maybank (19).



FIXTURES — Today, Men: THT v HockAdemy (Batu Buruk Stadium, TNB Thunderbolts v NurInsafi (National Stadium I), UiTM v Tenaga (Tun Razak Stadium), Maybank v UniKL (National Stadium II).



Tomorrow, Women: UniTen v Sabah (National Stadium I), HockAdemy v Police Blue Warriors (National Stadium II), Mutiara Impian v Terengganu Ladies (USM Stadium) — * matches at 5pm.



