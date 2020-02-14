



Both East Grinstead’s men and women will be on their travels this weekend as they participate in the EuroHockey Club Indoor Championships against some of Europe’s best.





Having lifted the Jaffa Super 6s trophy in both the men’s and women’s competition in 2019, East Grinstead have full representation from England in the competition.



The women’s team will be taking part in the competition’s top tier at The Hague in the Netherlands after Bowdon Hightown secured promotion from the second tier with a second-place finish in 2019.



They’ll come up against Club Campo de Madrid (Spain), MSC Sumchanka (Ukraine) and HDM (Netherlands) in Pool A, targeting a top two finish to make it to the semi-final stage.



With Club Campo de Madrid and MSC Sumchanka finishing fourth and fifth respectively in 2019’s competition, EG’s women will be coming against some seriously strong teams.



East Grinstead’s men will be taking part in the second tier of the competition in Alanya, Turkey, after finishing fourth in the 2019 event.



Facing Hockey Klub Zelina (Croatia), SCHC (Netherlands) and Three Rock Rovers (Ireland) in Pool A, the team will need to achieve a top two group stage finish and then advance through the semi-finals in order to secure promotion.



Buckingham will be competing in next year’s women’s competition whilst Surbiton’s men will also be representing England in 2021 with both teams coming out as victors in the Jaffa Super 6s.



Women’s Pool A match times:

Feb 14: Vs Club Campo de Madrid - 11:00

Feb 14: Vs MSC Sumchanka – 16:00

Feb 15: Vs HDM – 11:45



Men’s Pool A match times:

Feb 14: Vs Three Rock Rovers - 06:30

Feb 14: Vs SCHC – 13:15

Feb 15: Vs Hockey Klub Zelina – 07:15



The matches can be streamed by clicking HERE, alternatively you can view the tables and keep up with the scores for the women’s matches (HERE) or the men’s matches (HERE).



