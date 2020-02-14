By Avtar S Bhurji



This question I am very often asked by most of the non-Asian journalists or hockey fans I meet at international hockey tournaments.





Asian hockey suffered a lot after the introduction of AstroTurf pitches at the Montreal Olympics 1976. Asians teams were not ready for this kind of surface and their style did not suit this surface.



There were no Astros Turf pitches in Pakistan or India and they were expensive to install.



Europeans, New Zealand and Australia had the resources. They quickly moved forward with artificial grass pitches and developed a new style of hockey to suit them according to the surface.



Indian Hockey declined after winning the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal. It was embarrassing to witness Pakistan v India playing for 11th and 12th positions



Indian Hockey started getting better when the Indian Hockey League was started under the leadership of Dr. Narinder Batra in 2013. Players from all over the world were invited to play with Indian players. The players were paid well for the six weeks-long league. The Indian players got better playing with the overseas players and adopted their style of play.



I met Dr Batra, head of Indian Hockey, some years back in London when I asked him about his vision for the future of hockey in India. He told me he is planning to take hockey to every corner of India, not only to popular states. True to his word he has reinvented hockey in India.



For the first time in India the government of Odisha is supporting the men’s and women’s hockey teams and they have signed to support the teams for the next five years.



Previously Indian hockey teams were not progressing as expected. New coaches came and went and progress was too slow. After the 2018 World Cup the then coach Harinder Singh was sacked and a few months earlier Altman was sacked. For a number of years Hockey India played musical chairs with coaches.



The present coach Graham Reid has been coaching the team since 2018. It looks like India Hockey has at last found a coach who suits the team and the management. I have seen big changes under Graham Reid`s leadership.



Physically they can compete with any team in the world. Before they used to get bullied when challenging for the ball. Field hockey used to be considered as a non-contact sport. Rules were changed and it took Indians a long time to adjust to a new style of play.



There is now a massive improvement in coping with the Europeans leaning on the players to win the ball. Now they don’t retaliate if they are pushed or fouled, like before.



The biggest change I notice is mental toughness. In the past Indian teams used to crack in the last ten minutes and could not hold on to the lead. They lost out on many tournaments due to mental strength.



Indians are now much better in controlling the game with fewer turnovers, but they need to improve this part of their play.



Indians have maintained their style of skilful, entertaining, yet competitive hockey. They are much better at using their skills in the right areas and much sharper in the D.



They are much better than before with set plays and working their way out of tight corners.



Indians always lacked world class goal keepers but now they have two world class goal keepers. This gives confidence to the defence and the team.



The question is: is Indian Hockey on the up?



For sure, Indian hockey is on the up. Can they win a major tournament? Yes they can. How well will they do in the Olympics? They are capable of winning a medal; which colour? Not too sure.



The bottom line is: Indian hockey is on the up. This is good for the hockey world. FIH needs Indian hockey on the big stage and India needs to be there to pull in the big crowds to keep hockey alive.



sportsmediagroup.com.au