



Great Britain men have had mixed results in their first two weekends of FIH Hockey Pro League action. A 4-4 draw with Australia [Great Britain lost the subsequent shoot-out), was followed by a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the FIH World Number One side. A short trip across the Tasmanian Sea saw the GB team draw the first match with New Zealand [Great Britain lost the shoot-out] and then put in a sparkling performance to win 3-0.





Adam Dixon was the Player of the Match in Auckland for Great Britain’s second game. The Great Britain captain scored two goals and inspired a top class performance from his side - leaving them in sixth place in the league table and with a long break from the FIH Hockey Pro League until they face the Netherlands on 28 April.



What is the team hoping to achieve in the FIH Hockey Pro League this season?

Adam Dixon: “Obviously we want to go out and win the competition. Last year we did well to get to the Grand Finals but ultimately [this season] it is about preparing as well for the Olympic Games. So we have to make sure we are building momentum, getting some results and building good positivity around the team.



How have your preparations for the competition gone so far?

Adam Dixon: “Yes, good. We had a nice break over Christmas but before that we had a good block of physical [training] and looking at some technical and tactical stuff. It’s been nice to come back over the past few weeks and hit the ground running off the back of the Christmas period.”



What do you need to do as a team to achieve your target for the season?

Adam Dixon: “We need to do better than we did last year. That means beating that fourth place finish and finish as high as we can up the Pro League ladder. We know with the games this year, there are a lot more ranking points available for each game so we need to have the mentality to go out and win each game, so it is quite exciting.”



What do you feel you learnt from the first season that you will take into this season?

Adam Dixon: “The benefit of the Pro League is that you have amazing competition without any breaks. There is no weak team in there so you have to bring your game when it matters, week after week. And with the added pressure now of playing back to back games there is that tournament dynamic, which is good prep for the Olympics. We just want to go out there and better ourselves from last season.”



What do you expect from your opponents and how will you mitigate the challenges they pose?

Adam Dixon: “We expect lots [of challenges]. There is so much variation, with different playing styles. It will be interesting with the inclusion of India back in the mix and what they can bring to things. Ultimately we have to keep focussed on us and make sure we are progressing in the right way. All we can do is bring our best to each game.”



What is your message to the fans?

Adam Dixon: “Get behind Great Britain, we appreciate all the support you have given us over the years but this is a big year, so come out in your droves to support us.”



