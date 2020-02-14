



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Friday, February 14 at 11:00 p.m. ET & Saturday, February 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET



Location: Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand



Opponent: New Zealand



FIH World Ranking: 7



Head to Head: The last time that No. 14 USA and No. 7 New Zealand met was in the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League. Both meetings of the inaugural season went in favor of the Black Sticks, 3-1 and 3-0, respectively. The last time USA beat New Zealand was in 2017 in pool play at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final by a score of 3-1.



Last weekend, USA suffered two defeats at the hands of No. 3 Argentina and are yet to accumulate any points in the FIH Hockey Pro League. New Zealand also lost twice to No. 5 Great Britain, falling in a shootout in one of those contests, but currently sit in sixth in the League with four points.

Head to Head

(since 2013)





19 Previous Matches

4 Draws 5 Won 10 31 Total Goals 37

What You Need to Know: The Black Sticks have been outstanding performers over the last decade, regularly getting themselves in contention for podium finishes. Fourth place finishes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games split by a fifth-place finish at the 2014 Hockey World Cup has proven something of a frustration, but their gold medal success at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games showed that they are more than capable of winning titles. The team once again found themselves sitting top of the podium in 2019, defeating host nation Australia at the Oceania Cup to guarantee their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Brilliant attacking midfielder and team captain Stacey Michelsen is widely regarded as the superstar of the Black Sticks squad that is blessed with seven players who have represented their country over 200 times. One of those players is Olivia Merry, who was the top scorer in the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League with 15 goals to enhance her reputation as one of the most ruthless finishers in world hockey. The team is coached by former Ireland international Graham Shaw, the man who guided Ireland to a remarkable silver medal at the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup, defying all expectations with a team came into the event ranked 16th in the world. Shaw has been boosted by the return of several highly experienced former players, the most notable being four-time Olympian Kayla Whitelock (née Sharland) and three-time Olympian Gemma McCaw (née Flynn), adding even more talent and know-how to the group. It will be fascinating to see how they perform in 2020.



New Zealand's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release