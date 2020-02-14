



AH&BC Amsterdam superstar Eva de Goede has been named as the 2019 FIH Women’s Player of the Year, winning the vote with Argentina’s Carla Rebecchi and Germany and UHC Hamburg’s Janne Müller-Wieland in second and third respectively.





De Goede won the title in 2018 when she was part of the team that won the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup and just a few months later she was voted Player of the Tournament at the last Hockey Champions Trophy in China.



She followed that up in 2019 when she led her team to victory in the inaugural FIH Hockey Pro League – where the team lost only one game – and then gold at the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp, where they beat Germany in the final.



De Goede also captained Amsterdam to the EuroHockey Club Cup in front of her home fans at the Wagener Stadium last Easter.



Over a career spanning 14 years, 30-year-old de Goede has played more than 230 matches for the Netherlands and has two Olympic gold medals (Beijing 2008 and London 2012), two World Cup gold medals and three Champions Trophy gold medals to her name.



Euro Hockey League media release