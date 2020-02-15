By AFTAR SINGH





Big appetite: UniKL’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin scored three goals against Maybank.



KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain and bad lighting turned out to be bad news for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League.





Tenaga, who are in a duel with Terengganu for second place in the league which has already been won by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), had to wait as a tropical thunderstorm lashed the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Duta.



With night falling, the match had to be rescheduled to 8.30pm and was moved to the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil as the floodlights at the Jalan Duta stadium were not working.



Terengganu, meanwhile, took advantage of the delay to move up to second place, at least for a few hours, by beating Hockey Academy (Hockademy) 6-0 in Kuala Terengganu.



Champions UniKL continued with their winning ways, with an easy 4-0 triumph over fourth-placed Maybank.



Their match at the Bukit Jalil stadium, too, was delayed by 30 minutes due to a downpour.



Seasoned campaigner Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil scored his first hattrick after Dutch international Roel Bovendeert had opened the scoring off a field goal in the seventh minute.



The 34-year-old Tengku Ahmad, who is still recovering from a broken jaw suffered against Hock-ademy on Jan 12, was in superb form as he netted three field goals in the 14th, 25th and 32nd minutes to take his tally to seven goals in the league.



It was UniKL’s 13th consecutive win and they will wrap up the fixtures against Tenaga tomorrow in Bukit Jalil while Terengganu face Maybank.



The results of these two matches will decide the second and third placed teams.



Whatever their placings, Tenaga and Terengganu will face each other again in the semi-finals of the TNB (overall) Cup on Wednesday.



UniKL will face the Tigers again in the other semi-final on Wednesday.



After yesterday’s win, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was full of praise for Tengku Ahmad.



“He is a role model not only to players in Malaysia but also all over the world. He never allowed his injury to affect his game. And this is the type of player we need in our team.”



Tengku Ahmad, who has represented Malaysia 299 times, said the rain was a good omen for him before his first hattrick.



“It is good preparation for our tough match against Tenaga Nasional next. We want to continue our winning streak in the league.”



The Star of Malaysia