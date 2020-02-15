By Jugjet Singh





ZIDANE is half-machine and a role model for all Malaysians.





That is what Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach Arul Selvaraj had to say about hat-trick hero Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil after the 4-0 win over Maybank in yesterday’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jali.



Even though UniKL had won the league title with two matches in hand, they still went all out in the game.



Roel Bovendeert started the count in the seventh minute before Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin hammered a hat-trick in the 14th, 25th and 32nd minutes.



The Perlis-born suffered a broken jaw in the opening stage of the league but returned almost immediately by wearing a rugby head-guard. He has scored seven goals so far.



“Zidane is a role model for everyone in the team.



“In fact, he is a role model for all aspiring hockey players in the country,” said Arul Selvaraj.



UniKL will complete their league campaign against Tenaga Nasional tomorrow.



RESULTS



THT 6 HockAdemy 0, TNB Thunderbolts 3 NurInsafi 3, Maybank 0 UniKL 4.



