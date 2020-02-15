Women’s NexGen program tours to California to kick off Junior World Cup campaign







With the Junior World Cup lurking in the distance, Canada’s NextGen Women’s program will take a trip to Chula Vista, California, for a training tour and test matches against USA.





Almost 70 athletes will make the trip along with coaches and support staff from Field Hockey Canada. Three groups will cycle through the Chula Vista High Performance training centre. The first four days will feature a U18 group of 33 athletes who will play test matches against USA on the 15th, 16th and 17th of February. Then two smaller groups of 18 (u16s and U21s) will train and play from February 20-24.



Patrick Tshutshani, Field Hockey Canada NextGen Director who is traveling with the teams this week indicated that the purpose of these tours is to expose the young athletes to international competition and a training camp environment with heavy load and game opportunities. See below for the three traveling rosters. Follow along on our social media for updates from the tour.



U18 Team

ATHLETE LOCATION

Molly Koop ONT

Grace Leahy ONT

Ella Murphy ONT

Avery Davis ONT

Kayla Desormeau ONT

Kailey Workman ONT

Olivia Hledin ONT

Hannah Rohrer ONT

Imogen Govan ONT

Kyleise Rolf von den Baumen ONT

Nora Strutchtrup BC - VIC

Nicola Leech BC - VIC

Birkley Anderson BC - VIC

Brooke Taylor BC - VIC

Alison Drummond BC -VAN

Brooke McCusker BC -VAN

Kate Rogers BC -VAN

Laine Delmotte BC -VAN

Grace Delmotte BC -VAN

Jamie Borthwick BC -VAN

Kaiden Stanley BC -VAN

Mia Zurkovic BC -VAN

Polly Campbell BC -VAN

Maddie Wong BC -VAN

Bronwyn Bird BC -VAN

Bronwen Rees-Wiedemann BC -VAN

Ishaval Sekhon BC -VAN

Mikayla Stelling BC -VAN

Allison Kuzyk BC -VAN

Elizabeth Assimes QUE

Macy Morris GER

Lilly-Anne Breton QUE

Hannah Ward ALB



U16 Team

ATHLETE LOCATION

Kirsten Dsilva ONT

Nicole Poulakis ONT

Emily Chisolm ONT

Lilly Nooper ONT

Darcie Brohman ONT

Mallory Mackesy ONT

Julia Berk BC -VIC

Julia Boraston BC -VIC

Maeve Connorton BC -VIC

Shyana Ringma BC -VIC

Anais Chase BC -VIC

Ahria Dhillon BC - VAN

Megan Schienbein BC - VAN

Taylor Katsube BC - VAN

Chantal Eiwanger BC - VAN

Zoe Furber BC - VAN

Stella Malinowski BC - VAN

Summer Bremner BC - VAN



U21 Team

ATHLETE LOCATION

Katie Lynes ONT

Frankie St. Louis ONT

Anna Costanzo ONT

Rebecca Carvalho ONT

Cassandra Mascarenhas NCAA/ ONT

Dani Husar NCAA/ ONT

Madison Babineau NCAA/ ONT

Morgan Hanley NCAA/ ONT

Mackenzie Williams NCAA/ ONT

Grace Davis NCAA/ ONT

Nina Watson NCAA/ BC-VAN

Lucy Wheeler BC - VAN

Sara Goodman BC - VAN

Izzy Fraser BC - VAN

Jordyn Faiczak BC - VAN

Thora Rae BC - VAN

Robin Fleming BC - VIC

Erin Dawson BC - VIC



Field Hockey Canada media release