Canadian NextGen program tours to Chula Vista

Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 10:00
Women’s NexGen program tours to California to kick off Junior World Cup campaign



With the Junior World Cup lurking in the distance, Canada’s NextGen Women’s program will take a trip to Chula Vista, California, for a training tour and test matches against USA.



Almost 70 athletes will make the trip along with coaches and support staff from Field Hockey Canada. Three groups will cycle through the Chula Vista High Performance training centre. The first four days will feature a U18 group of 33 athletes who will play test matches against USA on the 15th, 16th and 17th of February. Then two smaller groups of 18 (u16s and U21s) will train and play from February 20-24.

Patrick Tshutshani, Field Hockey Canada NextGen Director who is traveling with the teams this week indicated that the purpose of these tours is to expose the young athletes to international competition and a training camp environment with heavy load and game opportunities. See below for the three traveling rosters. Follow along on our social media for updates from the tour.

U18 Team
ATHLETE    LOCATION
Molly Koop    ONT
Grace Leahy    ONT
Ella Murphy    ONT
Avery Davis     ONT
Kayla Desormeau    ONT
Kailey Workman    ONT
Olivia Hledin     ONT
Hannah Rohrer     ONT
Imogen Govan     ONT
Kyleise Rolf von den Baumen     ONT
Nora Strutchtrup    BC - VIC
Nicola Leech    BC - VIC
Birkley Anderson    BC - VIC
Brooke Taylor    BC - VIC
Alison Drummond    BC -VAN
Brooke McCusker    BC -VAN
Kate Rogers    BC -VAN
Laine Delmotte    BC -VAN
Grace Delmotte    BC -VAN
Jamie Borthwick    BC -VAN
Kaiden Stanley    BC -VAN
Mia Zurkovic    BC -VAN
Polly Campbell    BC -VAN
Maddie Wong    BC -VAN
Bronwyn Bird    BC -VAN
Bronwen Rees-Wiedemann    BC -VAN
Ishaval Sekhon    BC -VAN
Mikayla Stelling    BC -VAN
Allison Kuzyk    BC -VAN
Elizabeth Assimes    QUE
Macy Morris    GER
Lilly-Anne Breton    QUE
Hannah Ward    ALB

U16 Team
ATHLETE    LOCATION
Kirsten Dsilva    ONT
Nicole Poulakis    ONT
Emily Chisolm    ONT
Lilly Nooper     ONT
Darcie Brohman    ONT
Mallory Mackesy    ONT
Julia Berk    BC -VIC
Julia Boraston    BC -VIC
Maeve Connorton    BC -VIC
Shyana Ringma    BC -VIC
Anais Chase     BC -VIC
Ahria Dhillon    BC - VAN
Megan Schienbein    BC - VAN
Taylor Katsube    BC - VAN
Chantal Eiwanger    BC - VAN
Zoe Furber    BC - VAN
Stella Malinowski    BC - VAN
Summer Bremner     BC - VAN

U21 Team
ATHLETE    LOCATION
Katie Lynes     ONT
Frankie St. Louis     ONT
Anna Costanzo     ONT
Rebecca Carvalho     ONT
Cassandra Mascarenhas    NCAA/ ONT
Dani Husar    NCAA/ ONT
Madison Babineau    NCAA/ ONT
Morgan Hanley    NCAA/ ONT
Mackenzie Williams    NCAA/ ONT
Grace Davis    NCAA/ ONT
Nina Watson    NCAA/ BC-VAN
Lucy Wheeler    BC - VAN
Sara Goodman     BC - VAN
Izzy Fraser    BC - VAN
Jordyn Faiczak    BC - VAN
Thora Rae    BC - VAN
Robin Fleming    BC - VIC
Erin Dawson    BC - VIC

Field Hockey Canada media release

