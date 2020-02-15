Canadian NextGen program tours to Chula Vista
Women’s NexGen program tours to California to kick off Junior World Cup campaign
With the Junior World Cup lurking in the distance, Canada’s NextGen Women’s program will take a trip to Chula Vista, California, for a training tour and test matches against USA.
Almost 70 athletes will make the trip along with coaches and support staff from Field Hockey Canada. Three groups will cycle through the Chula Vista High Performance training centre. The first four days will feature a U18 group of 33 athletes who will play test matches against USA on the 15th, 16th and 17th of February. Then two smaller groups of 18 (u16s and U21s) will train and play from February 20-24.
Patrick Tshutshani, Field Hockey Canada NextGen Director who is traveling with the teams this week indicated that the purpose of these tours is to expose the young athletes to international competition and a training camp environment with heavy load and game opportunities. See below for the three traveling rosters. Follow along on our social media for updates from the tour.
U18 Team
ATHLETE LOCATION
Molly Koop ONT
Grace Leahy ONT
Ella Murphy ONT
Avery Davis ONT
Kayla Desormeau ONT
Kailey Workman ONT
Olivia Hledin ONT
Hannah Rohrer ONT
Imogen Govan ONT
Kyleise Rolf von den Baumen ONT
Nora Strutchtrup BC - VIC
Nicola Leech BC - VIC
Birkley Anderson BC - VIC
Brooke Taylor BC - VIC
Alison Drummond BC -VAN
Brooke McCusker BC -VAN
Kate Rogers BC -VAN
Laine Delmotte BC -VAN
Grace Delmotte BC -VAN
Jamie Borthwick BC -VAN
Kaiden Stanley BC -VAN
Mia Zurkovic BC -VAN
Polly Campbell BC -VAN
Maddie Wong BC -VAN
Bronwyn Bird BC -VAN
Bronwen Rees-Wiedemann BC -VAN
Ishaval Sekhon BC -VAN
Mikayla Stelling BC -VAN
Allison Kuzyk BC -VAN
Elizabeth Assimes QUE
Macy Morris GER
Lilly-Anne Breton QUE
Hannah Ward ALB
U16 Team
ATHLETE LOCATION
Kirsten Dsilva ONT
Nicole Poulakis ONT
Emily Chisolm ONT
Lilly Nooper ONT
Darcie Brohman ONT
Mallory Mackesy ONT
Julia Berk BC -VIC
Julia Boraston BC -VIC
Maeve Connorton BC -VIC
Shyana Ringma BC -VIC
Anais Chase BC -VIC
Ahria Dhillon BC - VAN
Megan Schienbein BC - VAN
Taylor Katsube BC - VAN
Chantal Eiwanger BC - VAN
Zoe Furber BC - VAN
Stella Malinowski BC - VAN
Summer Bremner BC - VAN
U21 Team
ATHLETE LOCATION
Katie Lynes ONT
Frankie St. Louis ONT
Anna Costanzo ONT
Rebecca Carvalho ONT
Cassandra Mascarenhas NCAA/ ONT
Dani Husar NCAA/ ONT
Madison Babineau NCAA/ ONT
Morgan Hanley NCAA/ ONT
Mackenzie Williams NCAA/ ONT
Grace Davis NCAA/ ONT
Nina Watson NCAA/ BC-VAN
Lucy Wheeler BC - VAN
Sara Goodman BC - VAN
Izzy Fraser BC - VAN
Jordyn Faiczak BC - VAN
Thora Rae BC - VAN
Robin Fleming BC - VIC
Erin Dawson BC - VIC
Field Hockey Canada media release