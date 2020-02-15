

Sam Ward will get minutes under his belt for his club side Old Georgians on Sunday as he continues his recovery from injury.





Ward suffered a significant injury during last November’s FIH Olympic Qualifiers, and underwent eye surgery almost three months ago to the day.



Sunday’s Men’s Hockey League match at home to Beeston will be an important step for the goalscorer, but the 29-year-old also acknowledges that it is just one rung on his ladder back to full fitness.



He said, "Obviously I’m looking forward to the game as the next step forwards; getting back out on the pitch for a few minutes.



"I’ve been training at Bisham and played a part in a practice club game in midweek, but I know that the MHL is another step.



"I’ll be wearing glasses and getting used to them while also getting accustomed to the vision in my left eye, so there’s a number of steps for me to take but I’m looking forward to Sunday and pulling on the kit."



Great Britain Hockey media release