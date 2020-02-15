2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 15 February
15 Feb 2020 NZL v USA (RR) 3 - 1
15 Feb 2020 20:30 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires
16 Feb 2020 15:00 (GMT +13) NZL v USA (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
16 Feb 2020 20:30 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2
|14
|12
|2
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|9
|3
|New Zealand
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|9
|1
|7
|4
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|6
|5
|Belgium
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|6
|Great Britain
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|5
|7
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|24
|-20
|0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points
