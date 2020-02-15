15 Feb 2020 NZL v ESP (RR) 1 - 4

15 Feb 2020 18:00 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires

16 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v ESP (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch

16 Feb 2020 18:00 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool standinggs

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 6 4 1 0 0 1 19 11 8 14 2 India 4 2 1 0 0 1 12 9 3 8 3 Netherlands 4 2 0 0 1 1 13 13 0 7 4 Spain 7 2 0 0 1 4 17 24 -7 7 5 Australia 4 1 1 0 1 1 13 11 2 6 6 Germany 2 1 1 0 0 0 7 3 4 5 7 Great Britain 4 1 0 0 2 1 9 10 -1 5 8 Argentina 2 1 0 0 0 1 8 5 3 3 9 New Zealand 5 0 1 0 0 4 5 17 -12 2

FIH Match Centre