2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 15 February
15 Feb 2020 NZL v ESP (RR) 1 - 4
15 Feb 2020 18:00 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires
16 Feb 2020 17:30 (GMT +13) NZL v ESP (RR) Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, Christchurch
16 Feb 2020 18:00 (GMT -3) ARG v NED (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standinggs
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|11
|8
|14
|2
|India
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9
|3
|8
|3
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|13
|0
|7
|4
|Spain
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|17
|24
|-7
|7
|5
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|11
|2
|6
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|7
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|10
|-1
|5
|8
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|3
|9
|New Zealand
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|17
|-12
|2