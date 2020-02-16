By AFTAR SINGH





Early strike: Tenaga’s Syed Syafiq said if they can outwit UniKL goalkeeper David Harte they can win today’s match.



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional defender Mohd Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan is all pumped up to pour cold water on the hot run of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





UniKL have already won the league title but today’s match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil is important for Tenaga as it will determine whether they can finish second.



Tenaga have 31 points, one more than third-placed Terengganu.



If Tenaga lose to UniKL today and Terengganu beat Maybank in Bukit Jalil, then Tenaga will miss the chance to finish second.



Determined to hold on to their second-place, Syed Syafiq said the man to beat in UniKL is goalkeeper David Harte.



“He played a vital role in the first-round match by saving three penalty corners, a penalty stroke and also a number of field attempts from us, ” said Syed Syafiq.



In the first-round match on Jan 31, Tenaga lost 1-0 to UniKL, with lanky Irishman Harte making some superb saves including a penalty stroke taken by Mohd Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi. Harte also saved one of the penalty corner attempts by Syed Syafiq.



“He will be our stumbling block again but we want to avenge our first-round defeat by going all out from the first whistle to score past Harte and end UniKL’s winning streak in the league, ” he said.



“I have a big responsibility as I will marshal the defence and I’m also tasked with delivering goals from penalty corners. It will be great if we can burst the bubble of the high-riding UniKL team, ” said Syed Syafiq, who has scored five goals in the league.



Meanwhile, UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj said they would be out to maintain their winning run in the league.



“We are a winning team and we want to play like the champions, ” said Arul.



With both sides determined not to hold their punches, expect an explosive match between UniKL and Tenaga Nasional today.



The Star of Malaysia