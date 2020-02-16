By Jugjet Singh





MAYBANK will be in rest mode when they take on Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the final round of matches in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.





THT, who are third with 30 points, will move up one rung if they beat fourth-placed Maybank, provided that second-placed Tenaga Nasional, on 31 points lose to champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



UniKL will be gunning for a win today to maintain their flawless record in the league.



All four teams have qualified for the TNB Cup.



UniKL will take on Maybank while Tenaga will play THT in the competition no matter what happens today.



“We already know who we will be playing in the semi-finals of the TNB Cup. In our last two matches (against UniKL and THT), I rested several seniors as I want them to be fresh for the TNB Cup.



“We have a surprise in store in the TNB Cup. Although UniKL have the best players, we will try our best to give them a good fight,” said Maybank coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam.



RESULTS — Women: UniTen 3 Sabah 1, HockAdemy 1 Police Blue Warriors 1, Mutiara Impian 0 Terengganu Ladies 7.



FIXTURES — Men: HockAdemy v NurInsafi (National Stadium I, 7.30pm), Maybank v THT (National Stadium II), Tenaga v UniKL (National Stadium I), UiTM v TNB Thunderbolts (Tun Razak Stadium) — matches at 5pm unless stated.



