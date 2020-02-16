



It is moving day at the EuroHockey indoor club competitions around the continent with the competitions all set to split into top and bottom fours this afternoon.





In the men’s TFP men’s cup in Poznan, Austria’s SV Arminen became the first side to reach the top four from Pool B despite a dramatic 5-4 loss to Spain’s SPV Complutense, losing out to a last minute goal from Manuel Rodriguez.



That left second spot all down to whether Club an der Alster could beat Belgium’s White Star in the final group game and they just about prevailed in a 10-8 classic battle. It saw them edge out Complutense on goal difference.



In Pool A, host WKS Grunwald Poznan assured their place in the final four with two wins from two on Friday, leaving Belarus’s HC Minsk, Dinamo Stroitel from Russia and reigning champions Partille dicing for second place.



The semi-finals will be played this afternoon in Poznan once all is confirmed.



In the women’s Charlie works EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup, Düsseldorfer HC and MC Minsk have both advanced from their Pool B no matter the outcome of their final group game in the Hague.



Pool A could still witness plenty of change if either Spain’s Club de Campo or England’s East Grinstead surprise either Ukraine’s MSC Sumchanka or Dutch hosts HDM.



In Turkey in the men’s Trophy, the top four were all confirmed on Friday. Croatia’s HK Zelina go into the promotion pool in pole position with wins over East Grinstead – who were second – SCHC and Three Rock Rovers.



Turkish hosts Gaziantep Polisgücü were the Pool B leaders after day one with France’s Luc Ronchin advancing too.



Euro Hockey League media release