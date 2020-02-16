



The first part of Match Day 13 (Saturday 15 February) of the FIH Hockey Pro League saw action in Christchurch, with New Zealand women claiming all three points against USA before the Black Sticks men fell to defeat against Spain at the Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium.





The Black Sticks women put a tough week behind them to put together a convincing 3-1 win over the USA. Olivia Merry and Olivia Shannon continued their goalscoring form for the hosts as they secured their second win of the FIH Hockey Pro League, moving up to third in the standings.



The two sides walked out onto the Ngā Puna Wai pitch on a sombre note, following the recent passing of New Zealand’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza. The two teams observed a moment of silence prior to the start of the contest. Once the match got underway, the Kiwis were playing with some great speed as they looked to run the United States off the pitch. Olivia Merry scored her fifth goal of the 2020 Pro League season with a first quarter penalty corner, with Olivia Shannon doubling the advantage in the second period with a penalty corner of her own, volleying home a rebound. Player of the Match Rose Keddell made it 3-0 with a superb backhand strike in the third quarter, before USA's Ali Campbell pulled a goal back just before the start of the fourth quarter from the penalty spot. It proved to be only a consolation, with the Black Sticks taking all three points in the first of their two matches against the Americans.



Speaking after the match, New Zealand's Rose Keddell said: "I think today we were a little bit patchy. We had some really good attacks, but overall, we needed to play intense for the whole 60 minutes, and we lacked a little bit. We'll go home and review it and hopefully tomorrow we'll bring a little bit more. We had our opportunities, that's for sure."



More information on the match can be found on the live reporting page byclicking here.



In the men’s match, Albert Beltran produced a stellar performance by scoring twice as visitors Spain claimed a fine 4-1 victory over New Zealand, a result which sees the Red Sticks move up to fourth in the table, level on points with the Netherlands but having played three more matches.

Roc Oliva put the visitors ahead with a bustling run and finish late in the first quarter before Beltran fired home from a difficult angle mid-way through the second period. Kane Russell pulled a goal back with a third quarter penalty corner drag-flick, but Spain re-established their two-goal advantage less than 60 seconds later when David Alegre capitalised on a defensive mistake to leave Beltran with a simple tap-in. The scoring was completed nine minutes from time thanks to yet another stunning penalty corner drag-flick from Pau Quemada, who found the top left corner to move level with Netherlands Jip Janssen on five goals at the top of the scoring charts.



"We struggled at the beginning at the match, but then we managed to score two goals and after that I think we could play our game", said Player of the Match Beltran after the game. "We won, so we are really happy and looking forward to the next game tomorrow."

More information on the match can be found on the live reporting page by clicking here.



Later today, the Netherlands men and women contest hugely anticipated matches against home favourites Argentina in Buenos Aires.



FIH Hockey Pro League



Match Day 13 – Saturday 15 February 2020



Nga Puna Wai Hockey Stadium - Christchurch (NZL)



Women’s result: New Zealand 3, USA 1 (Match 1 of 2)

Player of the Match:Rose Keddell

Umpires:Junko Wagatsuma (JPN), Annelize Rostron (RSA) & Javed Shaikh (IND - video)



Men’s result: New Zealand 1, Spain 4 (Match 1 of 2)

Player of the Match: Albert Beltran (ESP)

Umpires: Adam Kearns (AUS), Javed Shaikh (IND) & Annelize Rostron (RSA – video)



Upcoming fixtures



Saturday 15 February 2020 – Evening session

Buenos Aires (ARG) – Men: Argentina v Netherlands (Match 1 of 2)

Time: 1800 (GMT/UTC -3)

Buenos Aires (ARG) – Women: Argentina v Netherlands (Match 1 of 2)

Time: 2030 (GMT/UTC -3)



Sunday 16 February

Christchurch (NZL) - Women: New Zealand v USA (Match 2 of 2)

Time: 1500 (GMT/UTC +13)

Christchurch (NZL) - Men: New Zealand v Spain (Match 2 of 2)

Time: 1730 (GMT/UTC +13)

Buenos Aires (ARG) – Men: Argentina v Netherlands (Match 2 of 2)

Time: 1800 (GMT/UTC -3)

Buenos Aires (ARG) – Women: Argentina v Netherlands (Match 2 of 2)

Time: 2030 (GMT/UTC -3)



