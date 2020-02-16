

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – In their second FIH Hockey Pro League meeting in less than 24 hours, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team knew where and how to adjust against No. 7 New Zealand. USA’s defensive unit was tested early and often and was frequently up to the task, but two second half goals dampened the red, white and blue’s hope to tie late in the contest, which concluded 3-1 in favor of the Black Sticks.





New Zealand's offense wasted no time and threatened in the opening minute but Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.) helped set the tone early for USA’s defensive unit with a well-executed angle cut off. The home team kept up the pressure with their first shot on goal in the 3rd minute. USA had scoring chances of their own, including one in the 11th minute where USA captain Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) saw Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) in the circle but her cross was broken up by the Black Sticks' defense and quickly cleared. Back and forth play ensued throughout the first frame as both teams struggled to finish on strong possessions. The quarter concluded with a green card to Hoffman.



Julia King began the second quarter with a circle entry in the 16th minute, which yielded the first penalty corner of the match for New Zealand and was converted by Olivia Merry for her sixth goal of the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League. USA responded on their next offensive chance and almost scored when Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) hit a reverse that was deflected by Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) that bounced off the goal post and out of play. The red, white and blue looked to capitalize on a green card to Merry in the 19th minute but was shut down at midfield. The ensuing push by Alia Jaques was chased into the near corner and defended well by Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.). Continued pressure by New Zealand set up back-to-back penalty corners in the 29th minute but USA goalkeeper Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Pa.) made multiple saves to round out the half.



Both teams settled down to start the third quarter before New Zealand captain Stacey Michelsen weaved through multiple USA defenders in the 38th minute. After just entering the top of the circle, Michelsen fired a strong reverse past goalkeeper Robles to extend the lead. Two more penalty corners were denied by Robles in the 41st minute to keep the match close. Before the quarter ended Frances Davies was served a yellow card that gave USA an advantage to start the last 15 minutes.



The Black Sticks took control to begin the penalty and drove deep into the USA end. King was able to gain entry into the circle but the play was halted quickly. In the 47th minute Grega sprinted to the nearside corner and beat Brooke Neal in a one-on-one situation. Her initial shot was stopped by New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon but the rebound came right back to Grega to finish the play and put USA on the scoreboard and within striking distance of tying. She threatened once more in the 52nd minute but was stopped short of getting a shot away by O’Hanlon. A video referral was called by USA, who claimed the play by the New Zealand goalkeeper was dangerous. Officials agreed and awarded a penalty corner to USA but could not convert. In the 54th minute Michelsen found Jaques behind the USA defense for a swift redirect to beat Robles for the 3-1 advantage. With time running short New Zealand defended well to end the game despite a yellow card by Merry in the 59th minute.



“I think we fought for the full 60 minutes and had a better job of counter control and remaining with the ball in their attacking end,” said Hoffman after the match. “I'm always searching for more but I'm very happy with how we are growing game by game and building each game.”



Following the game, New Zealand's Michelsen was named Player of the Match for her goal and assist on another.



Next, the U.S. Women’s National Team will return home to face No. 10 China in back-to-back contests at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.



