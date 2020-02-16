

Olivia Merry opened the scoring for the Black Sticks women in each of their wins over the USA in Christchurch. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks women's hockey team are up to second in the FIH Pro League standings after bagging successive wins over the United States in Christchurch at the weekend.





After a winless last weekend against Great Britain in Auckland, New Zealand bounced back to notch back-to-back 3-1 victories against the bottom of the table USA at Ngā Puna Wai Hockey Stadium, in what was a fitting tribute to strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza, who died last Saturday after battling debilitating chronic respiratory failure for six years.



Olivia Merry, who earlier this month became the country's all-time leading goal-scorer, was to the fore again, opening the hosts' account in both games, as the Black Sticks fought off the visitors' comebacks to seal important wins.





The Black Sticks women and USA combined for a minute's silence to pay tribute to strength and conditioning coach Brad Conza. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



On Saturday, Merry struck from a penalty corner in the 13th minute, and that lead was soon doubled by Olivia Shannon, when she smashed home a crossbar-rebounding penalty corner, as the home side took a 2-0 lead to halftime.



When captain Stacey Michelsen sliced through the US defence and flicked to Rose Keddell to reverse into the top of the goal early in the third quarter it looked like the match was as good as done.



But the visitors pulled one back late in the stanza through a penalty stroke from Ali Campbell. However, it wasn't to be, as neither side created many scoring chances late in the piece.





Gemma McCaw looks to get past Amanda Magadan during Saturday's match. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



It was a very similar story on Sunday, as Merry got New Zealand going in the opening stages of the second quarter by way of a penalty corner again. There were a further four penalty corners to the hosts in the quarter, but the USA defended stoutly, to go to halftime just 1-0 down.



Come the 38th minute, though, Michelsen broke the game open weaving her way through the middle of the defence and powering a reverse hit in, to put her side in control.



But, like Saturday, the USA wouldn't go away, and two minutes into the final quarter they had hope when Danielle Grega went herself and completed a simple finish from a rebound.



The visitors had even more of a sniff with a penalty corner, but soon after that was saved, Michelsen drove along the baseline and found Alia Jaques at the back post, who was able to clinch the match six minutes from time.





Brooke Neal makes a tackle on Danielle Grega in Saturday's contest. JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT



The results see New Zealand move to 10 competition points and jump one point ahead of Australia into second on the standings, two behind the Netherlands. Both of those countries have three games in hand, though.



Meanwhile, the bottom of the table Black Sticks men's team produced a remarkable turnaround in fortunes over the weekend in Christchurch, losing to Spain 4-1 before defeating the same opponents 3-2 a day later.



On Saturday the Spaniards scored in each of the first two quarters to take a 2-0 lead to halftime, then just after Kane Russell got one back for the hosts from a penalty corner, the visitors hit back straight away to kill the contest.



Then on Sunday it was Russell who was the hero, bagging a pair of goals from penalty corners to lead the hosts to their upset win.



He opened the scoring a minute into the second quarter with a brilliant drag-flick, and despite several penalty corners themselves, Spain couldn't hit back before halftime.



Steve Edwards then tapped in midway through the third quarter to double the advantage, but Spain got one back right on three-quarter-time to stay in it.



Reaching desperate times in the final stages, the visitors pulled their keeper, and when Russell earned a penalty corner after a push from behind it resulted in an easy drag-flick with no keeper on hand.



Spain got one goal back just before fulltime, but it proved too little too late.



Stuff